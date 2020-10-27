Edu and Arteta had different first choice targets, Edu won

L’Equipe via Sportwitness is reporting that the reason why Arsenal signed Thomas Partey instead of Houssem Aouar this summer is that Edu had his way.

Arsenal had wanted to sign both midfielders in this transfer window and it has now emerged that Arteta and Edu had different first choices.

The report claims that Arteta wanted the club to sign Aouar while Edu was clear that who they needed to sign was Partey.

The Gunners did try to sign Aouar as they struggled to meet Partey’s release clause initially.

They also couldn’t reach an agreement over Aouar with Lyon and in the final hours of the transfer window, they launched a successful bid for Partey after they paid his release clause.

The report claims that in signing Partey, Edu has won and it shows that the Brazilian’s word has more weight than Arteta’s at the club.

Regardless of who wanted the club to sign Partey, the Ghanaian is a top-quality addition to the team and the club will be better because they have him as their player.

There is also still a chance to sign Aouar after he didn’t leave Lyon this summer and perhaps he will join Arsenal next summer.