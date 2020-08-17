Edu and Joorabchian – Can Arsenal fans see a conflict of interest?

Conflict Of Interest? By Dan Smith
It’s safe to say that if Arsene Wenger was still in charge we wouldn’t have made some of the signings we have in the last couple of years. The Frenchmen refused to work closely with the likes of Kia Joorabchian. That’s not me saying he was right or wrong either way, but the greatest manager in our history was stubborn about using agents to find him players.
While his principles were noble you sometimes have to move with the times or be left behind.
Last summer, having done a similar job in Brazil, Edu was appointed Arsenal’s technical director. It was in Brazil that a professional relationship with Joorabchian grew into a friendship.
Our former midfielder doesn’t really have a boss to answer too. He’s trusted to do what he did so well with Corinthians. If he has certain networks he wants to utilise, then that’s his prerogative. It’s not like Stan Kroenke will be appraising who he sales and buys. I bet out our owner couldn’t name 10 members of the squad.
I don’t dispute that a former Invincible’s heart is in the right place. Yet the healthiest lifestyle is where you can keep things separate. Your work is your work, your mates are people you see in your spare time. So, by working so closely with someone you are close to, there can be a conflict of interest even if both parties don’t realise.
Edu knows that any transfer involves throwing a couple of million in the direction of an agent so it’s just as well you help out someone you know instead of a stranger?
Kia meanwhile can use his impressive list of clients and use his new connections in North London to get his clients a pay day as he will know what the criteria at the Emirates is. For example, what the budget is, what salary they are likely to pay, etc.
Last week he did an interview with Talksport describing the previous regime as: “Everyone else has made £80million, £60million, £50million transfers and people forget about the previous guy Sven. He made a bunch of, I don’t like to use the word, but c***-ups with players that he brought in at very large numbers.’
This follows on from a few months ago describing us as a ‘shambles’ behind the scenes but ‘WE’ are now building a proper structure. What did he mean by WE? To clarify, this man is not an employee of Arsenal FC, yet he feels he can publicly discuss business I assume our club would like to keep confidential.
He either thinks he’s more important than he is, or off the record he is a big part of our recruitment strategy?
Let’s be honest if he were the person responsible for say getting Coutinho to sign on the dotted line then fans wouldn’t be skeptical.
For 9 million we can loan a midfielder who will make us better, but yet again we lack the aggression or ambition to do it. If he were the man making the deal happen then everyone wins. Instead we are getting his misfits. We seem to be doing him a favour not the other way round.
Did we need him to point out who Willian is? Could he have given us any information on David Luiz that Arteta wouldn’t have known? Anyone who’s heard our manager speak will know he’s more than capable of negotiating with a talent.
The only deal we maybe wouldn’t have thought of ourselves is about giving Cedric a three-year contract and there’s a reason for that.
I’m not saying he influenced David Luiz getting an extension, but it does feel at the moment he’s done very well for his clients (and therefore his bank balance) but not his buddy Edu or Arsenal.
Is this conflict of interest helping Arsenal? I’m not so sure…
Dan Smith
Trying to find some arguments in here. Seems to be a) he uses “we” when discussing Arsenal (just as all fans do), b) we don’t owe him for the signngs we made because they were obvious, and c) deals have benefitted him and his clients more than Arsenal.
Luiz took a paycut for his last extension, Willian too (£100k-120k p/w, depending on which report you believe), Cedric is on £65k. Grand total in terms of transfer fees = £8m.
The idea that Kia is determining transfer policy is based on spurious speculation. Too many fans believing too readily what they read in the media. Wait for evidence then cast judgement.
Just cause it’s 8 million don’t mean you just waste it ?
If that’s Arsenal stage , why ask for salary cuts and sack 55 staff
You save 2 million to waste 8 ?.( Well not 8 I rate Willian)
I think the reason he said ‘WE’ is because he’s an arsenal fan, and I believe is Arteta doesn’t needs a player, then I don’t see us getting the player, Arteta wanted willian as he said he’s been watching him closely for months, he wanted Cedric too because he’s good to cover the RB and he came on a free transfer.
Yes he is an Arsenal fan which you hope means to some level means he is seeing both sides of the situation. But his first responsibility is to his client because he is the one who pays him through negotiating contracts etc. which to me means there is a conflict of interest I did read that KJ has a huge network behind the scenes but I ’d rather Arsenal were more independent. It’s not a case of using or not using him but an entire recruitment strategy can’t be in the hands of an individual agent alone. What do I know about how this type of business works? To quote Paul Daniels – ‘not a lot’
Yes, but I think Edu and Arteta first responsibility too is to get Arsenal back to where we belong, Kia isn’t the agent of Partey, or Gabriel, he might be using Arsenal to make other teams come for his agents, but one thing I know is Arteta and Edu should have the best interest of the club at heart, if Kia has a player that they think can move is forward in the right direction then I don’t see anything wrong in that, The technical team knows what they want and how they want to strengthen the team. Anything other than putting the clubs interest first in everything, then any guilty party should be shown the way out of the club
👍
Arsenal needs to put the right people in the structure.Cos right now these funds need to be used well so Edu has to stamp the facts to these super agents.Liverpool has done this before without much money used.Arsenal must correct its model
This morning we’re apparently ‘interested’ in Felipe Anderson!! No surprise that he’s Brazilian and Kia is his agent!
We’ll be linked with every Brazilian (& Kia client) under the sun..
You are very right Sue. This will finally lead us to being Brazil team B
Kia Joorabchian basically works on behalf of his client players, as a consultant/contractor to football clubs.
I worked as a consultant and contractor for small and large clients and if I discussed/criticized those organisations, their management, policies or their staff/employees to externals particularly media, I would be out on my ear. And rightly so.
Wenger was right we should not depend on Agents, we should have out own ppl/network which does the job for club. We can safe a lot of money plus remember Agents get payed when they move their clients so they play major part in unsettling players and creating hostile environment between club and player. If we should have this capability to do this scouting job and not out source it. It’s not like a football club has to worry about 100 other things. Anything to do with football directly should always be kept in house rather then out sourcing.
Joe Hart having a medical at Spurs
How the mighty have fallen