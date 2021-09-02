Edu and Vinai should be just as worried as if Arteta is sacked

Well lovely Arsenal people, recently I’ve had to endure Liverpool fans feeling sorry for me. I’m not sure if this is an embarrassment worse then our league position. To make it worse Vinai came out with a message calling for unity and positivity.
Our board and owner very rarely send messages out, but when they do they are usually quite telling. Remember how the owner lauded signing Xhaka to a good deal as something positive? Our CEO coming out and asking for more support of Arteta after giving him 150 million pounds to spend shows fear to me. Vinai was part of the negotiations party that went to pick Arteta from Manchester City remember? This is partially his project. The owners, whether you like them or not, gave him money and the pressure is on to deliver results.
A lot of fans say Arteta must go if he doesn’t beat Norwich and I agree, but surely Vinai isn’t the man to pick our next manager seeing how his current appointment is going. Edu shouldn’t be ignored here as well. The guy drops barbecue pictures with super agent Kia, before he comes out criticising the club and the manager. To me that looks like trying to deflect the blame.
“What exactly does a director of football do”, Wenger famously asked and with Edu I also wonder. You look at Saliba dropping solid after solid performance and you wonder why we spent 50 million pounds on White and 20 more on Takehiro for a similar profile of player?
Surely we could’ve used those monies to improve on an attack that fired blanks in 3 games and scored only 55 goals last season. Add to that the fact we didn’t sell Eddie and we let Lacca enter the last year of his deal. Surely for about 20 millions we could’ve sold Lacazette and brought in a fresh face forward?
Then there is Guendouzi being called up to the national squad of France, probably the most talented national team for many generations. Those two players on loan at Marseille are prime example of Arteta not liking players and giving them the hardest of treatments, while we have the likes of Xhaka who can escape with anything. For gods sake, Kolasinac is still here, even starting games. No reasonable director of football would let this happen.
Arteta’s man management has been pathetic, yet no intervention from either Edu or Vinai has come. His coaching staff was entirely picked by him. He surrounded himself with yes man. Did anyone bother telling him “hey boss, maybe starting Kolasinac at all and only having Xhaka in midfield against City might be a mistake”?
This way of managing a football club is incredibly destructive. You see now when Arteta struggles we don’t know what to do. That’s exactly the same situation we had with Wenger at some point when he was de facto Arsenal. We have learned absolutely nothing, but I see why Vinai isn’t in a hurry to sack Arteta. It would cement the fact we made a huge mistake and put him at risk.
If we just replace Arteta with any manager, we’re setting him a trap which he can very easily fall into. We have a coaching staff of more than 50 people, yet we don’t have empowered people there who are experts specific areas like goalkeeping, or defending or even attacking who can coach the things Mikel apparently cannot do by himself.
Finally do you trust Edu and Vinai to appoint a proper manager after Mikel goes? They talk about Arteta improving players, but he managed to turn Auba from a 20+ goals a season striker to a liability in the squad. We replaced Mustafi, yet we cannot defend. I look at Chelsea and I see Rudiger, Alonso and Jorginho. Three players that Chelsea fans wanted gone under Lampard, now be part of the spine in the system under Tuchel. This is player improvement.
Remember Arteta tried to blame our situation on how the club was ran in the past 5-10 years, and while that is part of the blame, what have you done in 20 months? We’ve gone worse and you were hired to “fix” this situation. I’ll be amazed if Arteta survives until October. Even with players returning to full fitness, his man management has been really poor.
Ainsley is yet another example. The man said he doesn’t feel wanted, I wonder how sending him to the U23s and a “clear the air” talks will change that? He’s been here for some time, he’s arguably our best right back, and you see Cedric and Chambers being picked ahead of him. I feel sorry for him and I understand his desire to leave.
You can’t build a winning formula in a toxic environment. The fall of Arteta will be the crumble of a failed project that involved more than one person. If we want to start fresh, Vinai and Edu have to depart as well. Finally the owner must take a hold of his football club if he really wants it to succeed. The people he has trusted to run it simply won’t cut it.
Konstantin
Ignoring Odessone and Tammy was really not wise. If MA wanted to build a young squad both would have been better for future. Instead he opted to buy defenders and Odegaard sacrificing attack. Both were proven players. What improvement has Odegaard brought to Arsenal last season? How many assist? How many goals?
How is Tammy even better than Aubameyang and Laca
I never said he is better than Auba or Laca. Auba is still my hero. But I feel Tammy is better than Odegaard in attack. He would have helped more than Odegaard in attack. And he is too young and tall also. Was an ideal replacement for Auba in coming seasons.
Ørdegaard was a needed addition. He is an AM not a CF
If he is really a threat in attack what was his goal contributions last season? Was it better than those of Joe willock? We opted to sell Martinez. Now we are struggling to get a replacement…
How many of the Arsenal midfielders are better than Ødegaard?
You guys like criticizing every situation.
Yes we should’ve gotten a younger striker, but is it a bad decision to bring in Odegaard who increases our creativity? No it’s not bad.
While criticizing the option not to bring in a striker, why not as well give credits for the Ødegaard deal?
Must it always be a negative state for you guys?
Your name says it all, SadGunner.
We all love this football club, we all dedicate our lives and time supporting it no matter what, but our lives are filled with much more better reasons to live freely as a bird.
Life shouldn’t revolve around football, how bad did you let it get to you that you see yourself as a sad football fan?
When we lose, I feel sad for a while then I Let it go as I can’t let the weight of the loss be a burden upon me.
How do some of you cope with constantly putting these weights on yourselves just because of football?
You know if you avoid certain Arsenal issues because of your mental health, it doesn’t make a fake fan right?
Yes I opted the name Sadgunner because I am really sad on seeing Arsenals current position. May be you are happy with mismanagement of Arteta and Co. I believe Tammy and Odesonne would have contributed in attack more than Odegaard. We already had Joe Willock. Should have kept Joe and bought Tammy.
Alright whatever you say mate
Eddie, the single most mature and life balanced , full of perspective , post on this thread and by some distance.
Some of our JA readers are very grateful for context and an attempt(A SUCCESSFUL attempt too) at balance.
I heard Arteta was disappointed after Arsenal failed to sign Abraham. I could understand Arsenal’s standpoint though, because we still can’t ship out any of our CFs
Dear GAI. Did we ship out any defenders before buying White?. As Wenger always said Attack is the best defence. Without the threat of attack the result would be alarming.. As you always say we needed tall strikers and tall and strong defenders…
We loaned out Saliba and Mavropanos
Abraham is showing Chelsea fans that they’re wrong about the “Bambi on ice” name-calling, but we simply can’t have three senior CFs vying for one starting spot
Maybe we can move some of them in January
Tammy is a young striker for future. Wasn’t it wise to let Nketiah go to Crystal place and snatch Odesonne?
A pretty fair assessment.
For me the squad is crying out for an older father-like manager who will inspire and cajole them. Someone who they will play for with passion; I am sorry to say it but someone like Benitez or the Wenger of 20 years ago. . The players look frightened and so too does the manager. They need to be given the courage and self-belief to express themselves. At times they look confused not because of a lack of coaching but because of too much coaching and instruction.
The players are undoubtedly top 6 quality.
I’d have to take a better look at player stats but I fear that we only have 4 players that can compete with their rivals from Leicester, West Ham, and spuds. Who other than Saka, Tierney, Auba (on credit), White, and Partey actually can outshine a rival player in the same position?
This squad has enough quality to finish seventh with some luck and that’s the best we can hope for, especially under Arteta.
As long as Arsenal are safe from relegation threat, I guess Kroenke will keep Edu, Vinai and him till the end of the season
Because firing them will be less costly and hiring Erik ten Hag/ Overmars will be more affordable at that time
But if we don’t get at least fifteen points before we go to Anfield in November, I bet Arteta will be sacked first and the rest would likely get the boot next year
I dont believe Arsenal will be relegated this season which means we will have to watch this below par performance throughout this season…
Anything can happen in football, but Arsenal surely have a failsafe mechanism to prevent that
I think we need a structure that allows Josh Kroenke to work closely with the manager. Accountability is key.
Going forward, we should offer 2 year contracts to managers. In that way, the club can easily sack them if performance is not good enough. It is a result oriented business.
If you dont deliver, you are out.
Arteta does not have the experience to take us to the next step. He may go on to be a top manager in the future, but for now, we need a change.
That’s an excellent idea. With such a short contract, no manager would get room for complacency.
Whatever anyone says, everyones job is looking dodgy at this moment. We are run badly and heads will roll if we dont get results to go with the expenditure.
They said no player will enter the last year of his contract and yet there’s Laca. Double standards. Saliba and Guendouzi are living proof of just how horrible manager Arteta really is. They would improve our squad massively yet they’re not given the chance. Torreira, another Emery signing was sidelined as soon as Mikel arived. The only Emery signing he plays from time to time is Pepe and he is more Sanlehi’s choice.
And being that I take Arteta for a massive egomaniac, these bad results will bring out the worst in him and he’ll keep on making erratic decisions time and time again just to prove the world wrong, destroying his relationship with more of the squad.
I really hope he’s on one unexpected bad result from getting the sack, I fear the worst under him.
absolutely they should be – these two along with Arteta are a package.
Putting aside , for the moment , the fact that Konstantins regular articles calling for MA to be sacked virtually never contain any semblance of balance or true perspective – and do remember that all good writers will use Devils Advocate tactics, if they cannot honestly ever see the opposing view,
– the case and detail he makes for the exit of MA, Vinai and Edu is rather good.
I can agree with most of what he says, though I really wish that he had at least tried to put the opposing case, so that I could have also agreed with some of the things he chose to omit.
In life, as in football, things are rarely ALL good or ALL bad.
Most matters are subjective and nuanced thinking and comments are worthwhile.
IMO, Konstantin, though clearly certainly a talented wordsmith, will only ever be a truly worthwhile writer when his articles attempt some truth, via perspective and balance.
The other problem he has is a tendency to constantly repeat essentially the same article, albeit slightly differently phrased.