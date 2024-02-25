Edu assures Arsenal fans there is a plan to improve their squad

Arsenal director Edu has responded to calls from the fans to sign a new striker, assuring them that the club is working diligently on identifying suitable profiles.

Arsenal is expected to be active in the summer transfer window, aiming to further improve their current squad.

Mikel Arteta’s team has performed well in maintaining their title challenge this term, even though they lack a top-class striker.

Despite not having a recognised striker leading their attack, they have managed to score many goals.

However, fans anticipate a change in this aspect at the end of this season, and the Gooners are urging their team to make the necessary signings. Edu has responded to these calls, he said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I understand what the fans are asking for, but we already have our targets.

“We have planned a lot ahead of what we are going to face and I would be worries if we weren’t scoring a lot of goals and if we weren’t creating chances.

“But it is the opposite – I think we are creating a lot and we’re scoring a lot of goals.

“The plan is every year to try and get better and I think we are in a good moment and let’s see if we can keep improving and improving.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We trust the board to do what is needed to improve the squad in the summer, and it will not be complete without a new striker joining us.

