Edu cannot express how he feels after Arsenal missed out on the title

Arsenal director Edu has admitted he is struggling to express his feelings after the team missed out on the Premier League title.

The Gunners gave their all, and their efforts could easily have won them the crown in another campaign.

However, it was not enough to overhaul Manchester City and win the title, and the Gunners will try again next term.

Mikel Arteta is doing a fantastic job at the helm at the Emirates, and because his team is constantly improving, there is an expectation that they will challenge for the title again next term.

Despite this, Edu feels they should have won it this campaign and believes they did everything possible to bring the title to North London.

Speaking to Estadao, Edu said: ‘There are things that unfortunately I cannot say what I feel. It’s a strange feeling, very strange!

‘Because we end the season with the feeling that we’ve done everything right. From the signings and the goals to the renewals.

‘Mikel did a great job and achieved the goals. We did everything we could, but it wasn’t enough. There’s frustration, but there’s also a positive feeling that the process was done well. The work was excellent.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

It was truly heartbreaking that we failed to win the title, but we have to get back up and be ready to challenge again.

City remains the best team in the league, but we are not so far from them now and can win the next title.

