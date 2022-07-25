Edu claims that Arsenal’s transfer targets were agreed together

Edu Gaspar has told reporters that all of Arsenal’s signings have been made as a collective decision, with no player joining without both him and the manager both being in agreement.

It would be easy to assume that manager Mikel Arteta was integral in the signings of both Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus due to his links with Manchester City after spending time there working under Pep Guardiola, while Edu has been named as central to signings from Brazil, but the Director of Football claims that all signings have been signed off as a team.

Arsenal director Edu: “Deco always told me that Raphinha only wanted Barcelona. New signings? We’ve to be ready”, tells @SkySportsNews ⚪️🔴 #AFC “I'm never ever gonna sign a player which Arteta is not comfortable with. It’s not Mikel’s or Edu’s signings – it's Arsenal signings”. pic.twitter.com/huXUQ2ZEgg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2022

Whover is making the decisions in north London in recent windows, it seems to be working, and the owners certainly seem more willing to trust in our club to spend wisely at present. The Kroenkes certainly seem to be behind the project, and for good reason judging by the progress being made in recent seasons.

Do we think many other managers have such an important say in which players are signed by the club?

