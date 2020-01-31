Edu confident Cedric Soares will be a success despite being injured

Edu expresses confidence in Cedric Soares signing despite his injury.

Arsenal completed the signing of Cedric Soares today, however, he is nursing an injury and he will be out of action until after the start of February.

Some fans have expressed concerns on this site over why their team would sign a player who is not fit, but Edu is confident that they made the right choice and he has backed Soares to come good for the club.

Edu who was part of the team that negotiated the transfer insists that the defender is a terrific player who comes with valuable Premier League experience and he expects him to help their season’s objectives.

Edu said as quoted in the Mirror: “Cedric is a defender with good experience of the Premier League, and of course at international level.

“He is another strong addition to our defensive unit who will provide our squad with quality.

“I know he is a player who plays with absolute full commitment and energy. We are all looking forward to going into the last stages of the season with Cedric as part of the club.”

Arsenal fans have long memories, they have not forgotten Denis Saurez from last season and who can forget the Kim Kallstrom debacle. Hopefully, we will not see a repeat of either of those two episodes.

Edu will not have anywhere to hide if this particular transfer backfires, though he has a lot of credit in the bank with the Gabriel Martinelli signing.