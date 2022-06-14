Edu confirms that Arsenal’s first signing is “a player for the future”

So, Arsenal have finally announced their first signing of the ssummer, but it hasn’t arrived with the usual fanfare and big unveling, despite Maquinhos being a first team player at Sao Paolo making 33 first team appearances and winning the Compeonato Paulista at only being 19 years old.

Marquinhos will join our other young Brazilian Martinelli who, I am sure, will help him to settle in London and quickly learn the Arsenal way.

Despite the youngsters experience, which is even more advamced that Martinelli was at the same age, Edu seems convinced that Marquinhos will not be fast-tracked into the first team. Edu told Arsenal.com: “We’re delighted to have completed the transfer with Sao Paulo, as Marquinhos was a player we had been watching for a while. At 19, he is still very young, so he is a player for the future. We look forward to Marquinhos now joining us for pre-season, making his new home, and continuing to grow and develop with us.”

I must say though, that Martinelli was considered one for the future when he joined us 3 years ago, and within two months he had scored for us in his debut game in the League Cup against Mottm Forest.

There is no reason why Marquinhos could not do the same thing.

If you are good enough, you are old enough…

Admin

———–

