Edu constantly calling player’s representative to sign him for Arsenal

Arsenal is keen on bringing Raphinha back to England and Edu is doing the work needed to get that deal sorted.

The winger left the Premier League for Barcelona at the start of this campaign but has not enjoyed the relevance he craves in Catalonia.

Reports claim he could return to England at the end of the term and Sport says he is growing concerned about the possible return of Lionel Messi.

Messi could be back in Barca’s colours in the summer and that may affect Raphinha’s game time at the club next season.

He is now open to leaving and Edu has been speaking to his agent Deco and looking to get the deal sorted as soon as possible.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raphinha is one of the finest attackers we can add to our squad and we have wanted him for a long time.

The Brazilian has the talent and experience to be useful to us and if he truly wants out, we should fight to add him to our group.

As we prepare for the Champions League, we need the best players we can get to add to our squad and make it much better than it is now.

Hopefully, he will choose us over his other suitors because we clearly have competition for his signature.

