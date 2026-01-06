Edu could soon regret Arsenal departure as fresh update on his future emerges

Edu shocked Arsenal supporters at the end of 2024 when he chose to leave the club only weeks after helping to finalise a new contract for Mikel Arteta. His departure came as a surprise, particularly given his growing influence behind the scenes and the stability he had helped to create at the Emirates Stadium during his tenure.

The Brazilian had endured a challenging beginning to his time in north London before eventually becoming Arsenal’s first-ever sporting director. Through patience and careful planning, he played a central role in reshaping the club’s football structure and recruitment strategy. Despite that progress, Edu opted to pursue a new professional challenge away from Arsenal.

New Role and Rising Pressure

Edu moved into a senior position working for Greek businessman Evangelos Marinakis, taking on the role of Global Head of Football. In this capacity, he oversees Nottingham Forest, Olympiacos, and Rio Ave FC. His appointment was confirmed publicly on the 7th of July 2025, and he has since been tasked with improving performance and coordination across all three clubs.

The role represented a significant step, reflecting the reputation Edu had built during his successful spell at Arsenal. However, the environment he entered is known for high expectations and limited patience. Marinakis has a long-standing reputation for making swift decisions regarding senior staff, particularly when results fail to meet targets.

Arsenal Exit Under Scrutiny

At Arsenal, Edu was widely regarded as effective and well-trusted. The club would have preferred to continue working with him for many years, believing he managed the squad and long-term planning well. Following his exit, Arsenal moved quickly to appoint Andrea Berta, who has made an impressive start in the role.

Now, Edu’s decision to leave may be coming under question. According to Give Me Sports, his position is currently under review, with concerns that his work has not delivered the desired success, especially at Nottingham Forest. The report suggests he is now close to being dismissed, a development that would mark a sharp contrast to the stability he enjoyed at Arsenal.

If that outcome materialises, it could prompt reflection on a move that once appeared ambitious and well-earned. Leaving a secure and respected role for a more volatile environment may ultimately prove costly for Edu, particularly given the strong platform he had established in north London.