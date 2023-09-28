Edu discusses how Gilberto’s arrival helped him at Arsenal

Arsenal’s Sporting Director, Edu Gaspar, has reminisced about his playing days at the club and emphasised the significance of Gilberto Silva’s arrival.

Edu made the move to the Emirates in 2001, marking his debut in European football after transferring from Corinthians in Brazil. This transition presented significant challenges, including adapting to a new culture and dealing with language barriers as an attacking midfielder.

However, Arsene Wenger’s signing of Gilberto Silva in 2002 proved to be a pivotal moment in Edu’s time at the club. Gilberto’s arrival not only strengthened the squad but also played a crucial role in helping Edu feel more comfortable and settled during his tenure at Arsenal.

Speaking about his experience to the club’s media, Edu said:

“Yes, it was easy for us to connect quickly, even though we didn’t know each other before he joined. We had played against each other, and said hello a couple of times, but nothing more than that.

“When he joined though we had a great connection straight away and it was helpful for both of us, and the whole squad as well, so it worked well.”

Edu has been superb as a sporting director and some younger fans may not recall him as a player for Arsenal.

However, he was among the most exciting imports we ever made when he joined and dazzled for four seasons before leaving for Valencia.

He has transitioned into one of the executives at the club now and has been very helpful in his new role.

