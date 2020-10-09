Edu discusses telling Ozil he will not play for the club in Europe this season

With more than 17 non-homegrown players to choose from, Arsenal had to drop some of their players from their Europa League team
The Gunners have recruited well in this transfer window, but they were also unable to sell some of their players.
This means that Mikel Arteta has been left with a bigger squad than he would have wanted to work with.
The Spaniard faced his first big test of who is really important to him when he had to name his Europa League squad for the season.
UEFA rule states that only 17 non-homegrown players will be allowed in the team for the season and the Gunners had 19 players to choose from.
At the end of the day, they decided to exclude Mesut Ozil and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.
Edu has revealed that it wasn’t an easy decision to make, but the Gunners did it the right way by sitting down with the affected players to explain the manager’s decision to them.
“We needed to manage the number of foreign players in the squad because we are only allowed to have 17 on our list,” Edu said as quoted by Mirror Football.
“I talked to Mikel [Arteta] about the players who were probably going to be left out and we discussed how to treat that challenging situation.
“The way we did it was to sit down with the players concerned and to be open with them and I also spoke to their agents.
“The only way to do that was face-to-face and to clearly explain why Mikel has made that decision. And I think we did it quite well.”
17 CommentsAdd a Comment
Edu and MA are both arch realists like most, though far from all of us, on here, thankfully.
Where did Edu mentioned ozil name in this article or is ozil the only senior player that was excluded from the Europa team.
But Ozil is the ring leader
Ozil the ringleader.
Ridiculous comment.
You know how it works. Ozil in headline for the clicks, proven successful strategy 😂. Nobody wants to read an article about Sokratis unless he’s leaving.
Clicks pay the bills. Can’t blame the site for that.
We all know who the two players are..
Ozil and Sokratis..
He didn’t have to mention their names cos its no longer news to us.
Now to all of you fans without knowledge of what happens behind the scenes with all your conspiracy theories of why Ozil has constantly been left out.
“The only way to do that was face-to-face and to clearly explain why Mikel has made that decision. And I think we did it quite well.”
Leaving Ozil out has been Arteta’s decision and not the board.
And I hope you all back arteta on that and ditch your theories
That’s the thing about conspiracies. When presented with evidence or told the truth, it can always be claimed to be part of the conspiracy.
President Xi obviously phoned Kroenke and told him to sit Ozil forever or Arsenal is never allowed in China again and will lose millions. And even tho I have no proof, and even tho Ozil started play more AFTER the comments, I will stick by this conspiracy no matter how much evidence you provide to debunk it…
It’s a conspiracy on top of a conspiracy on top of a conspiracy…….. etc..
The next step for the conspiracy theorists on here is assuring us how it’s all FAKE NEWS, MEDIA MANIPULATION, our Gullibility, us being sheep that buy all this BIAS.
But but it’s because of the Chinese muslim stand.
But but it’s because of RAUL…
But but it’s because EMERY is not does not have the credentials to manager world class player like (….)..
But but it’s because of he refused the Covid pay cut..
But but it’s because Arteta is jealous of Özil’s achievements and talent.. blah blah.
😂🤣
Saliba not in the squad either, just saying 🙂
It clearly say in the article that they sat with the affected players and their agents. The last two paragraphs.
You are very right. The headline seemed to create an impression that its only Ozil who was left out.
That’s how journalists sell their newspapers
But he is the only high profile player. Our only player on £350,000 a week.
Just Imagine Henrry, Cesc, RVP etc being omitted and being our highest earners.
Imagine them not even making the bench against relegation teams even if they claim to be fully fit and ready. That would keep making news until the situation changes.
Isn’t it?
It is clear that the decision have been made already before informing Arteta. Just forget all this fancy talk Edu. The decision to put four goalkeepers speak volume than what you said as an excuse to Ozil omission.
Sokratis deserves better. Why isn’t the club being honest about Sokratis exclusion? I just dont get it. Emery was playing him, and then Arteta comes in and he doesn’t get any game time. Justice for Sokratis. He deserves to sit on his contract. Clearly there is a lot of bias and higherups are conspiring against him. Tell the truth Arsenal!
I get the point bro…
Conspiracy theories upon conspiracy theories leading to conspiracy theories that would bring about other conspiracy theories.
This is the only type of assist Ozil gives these days.
No body talks about Sokratis. I’m sure he refused the pay cut, and spoke against the Chinese govt as well. What do you think!
?