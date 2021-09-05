Edu drops hint about where new Arsenal signing will play

Edu has revealed what position new Arsenal signing, Takehiro Tomiyasu will play for the club.

The Japanese defender moved to the Emirates in one of the last transfers of the just closed transfer window.

He had previously been linked with a move to Tottenham, where their director of football, Fabio Paratici, was confident of signing him.

However, Arsenal made a late swoop for him and beat their north London rivals to his signature.

The move shocked some fans, but after they loaned out Hector Bellerin, it now made sense to some of them.

Tomiyasu can play across the back four and has spent most of his career playing as either a centre back or a right back.

Speaking about Arsenal’s transfer window recently, Edu claims the Asian will play as a right-back and hinted that it prompted their decision to loan out Bellerin.

He told Sky Sports: “At right-back, we just signed Takehiro Tomiyasu.

“He is someone who can come here and play straight away because we loaned Hector Bellerin to allow space for him to come and feature straight away.

“That’s the plan but of course, it’s up to Mikel if he plays or not.”