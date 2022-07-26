Opinion – I’m really looking forward to Arsenal’s new season – for a change

Edu did an interview with skysports , where he said a few important things, but what sticks to me is when he was asked about what our targets are for this season, and this is what he had to say “With all my respect, even being realistic, I cannot think less than winning things”.

It’s kind of nice to see him stick his chest out for Arsenal. Quotes like “why not put here, that I want to win again” are music to my ears. Compare to last year where Edu said “we just want to see the squad playing together”. Now there is actually something to hold them accountable to.

The way I see it, they themselves say a trophy and Champions league football is the target. It’s my bare minimum expectations for the club. It’s the 4th season of Arteta. I think since that FA cup win against Chelsea, Xhaka is the only first team player remaining. It’s his team now.

Whatever you say about the Kroenkes, and they are a huge part of the situation we are in, we’ve spent and spent big. Biggest last year, and we are topping the spending list as of right now with 120 mill spend. It’s all very necessary, but still nice to see.

Of course Edu was asked about more signings and these were his thoughts “I think we have to be prepared for every situation. We still feel the transfer window is open and the most important thing is to be prepared for everything, every scenario, because opportunities can happen”.

Quite on the safe side, but with all the signals coming out of the club, I feel at least one more player is coming in. We all know midfield needs an upgrade, as an injury to Partey could cost us dearly and we are linked to Arthur Melo again

I’m not sold on that deal, I think the links are either based on the Brazilian link with Edu and nothing more, or we are going to him because he’s cheap. I’d like to see a Savic or Tielemans that will come straight in to replace Xhaka. There’s also the problem of having too big a squad.

Reports say we will loan Mari to Fenerbahce, Tavares to Atalanta and we’re working on a deal to sell Leno to Fulham, but still there is Bellerin, AMN and a few more to get off the books. That could be holding up a potential new deal.

Maybe another winger would be nice and of course Edu was questioned about the Raphina bid, and he said that he basically asked Deco what’s the situation, but the player wanted Barcelona all along and eventually got his wish.

All and all, if we sign 2 more players, a midfielder and a winger or RB I think we’re definitely finishing in the top 4. Europa League is a competition we should be targeting to win. Both domestic cups as well.

It’s all nice and good spanking Chelsea 4:0, but we should still improve where we know we are short, because Chelsea will for sure, especially after that slap in the face.

The real measure for us will be when the pressure is on in about 10 days. In a season of 38 games, it’s not one that decides it all, but if we beat Palace at their place, where our record ain’t great, I’m telling you we’ll be laying down a marker. People are cautious of what we are doing, now we have to turn that cautioun into fear.

And a commanding victory at Selhurst park will turn a few heads. I’m really trying not to get carried away, but honestly I just can’t wait for the season to start and that hasn’t been the case for the past 7-8 years. We’ve spent big, set high expectations, now it’s time to deliver.

Let’s go Arsenal!