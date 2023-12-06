Edu explains Arsenal’s approach to signing Odegaard from Real Madrid

Arsenal director Edu has given an insight into the club’s move for Martin Odegaard after they signed the Norwegian, and he became one of the finest players in the Premier League.

Odegaard is a soccer prodigy and had been followed by the top clubs in Europe from when he was 15. He joined Real Madrid at the start of his adventure into mainstream Europe and did not get the relevance he craved.

However, an initial loan move to Arsenal changed his fortunes, and the Gunners decided to add him to their squad for a good fee after he impressed them. Odegaard is now one of the best players in England and captains the Arsenal team.

Marca spoke to Edu about the transfer and he said:

“There are players who work well on one side and poorly on another.

“It depends on good moments, opportunities… our strategy is and was to sign young players, and he fit. He came on loan and then we decided to buy him.

“We have been following Martin for many years and perhaps we have had the patience that others have not. He is now one of our captains, enjoying himself, and he is one of the recognizable faces of our team.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard has been a revelation on our book since we signed him, and he shows why we trust those in charge to continue to make signings for us.

The midfielder will keep getting better and hopefully, he will help win the league for us.

