Edu explains reasoning behind every single Arsenal signing

After the Arsenal CEO Vinai Venkatesham sent a letter to all the Arsenal staff at the end of the transfer window explaining that everyone needs to be patient as the Gunners are building a long term strategy to get us back up competing at the top table.
It has started with Arteta and Edu having a massive clearout of all the aging, overpaid and unwanted players, and building a new young squad to challenge in the future.
Now Edu has also made an exclusive interview with SkySports, explaining the same thing as Vinai, namely that all the new young incoming players have all been bought with the same long term strategy, even if they are unlikely to be going straight into the first team.
In the interview, Edu has given a full detailed reasoning behind each and every player, all of them aged 23 or under, that arrived this summer. “You see the strategy;” he said. “for every single name I can explain to you the reasons.
“Aaron Ramsdale, for example, he is a very good football player and has the potential to be a big part of the team in the future.”
“For the future of the team. What he wants to do is to balance that position and why do you bring him in? We already have one player there to play games with Bernd Leno. But, we have to bring someone in to help for the future.
“Then, at right-back, we just signed Takehiro Tomiyasu. He is someone who can come here and plays straight away because we loaned Hector Bellerin to allow space for him to come and feature straight away.
“That’s the plan but of course, it’s up to Mikel if he plays or not.
“And then, if you go to Nuno Tavares, he has the same characteristics because we have Kieran Tierney there to play, but we needed someone to cover him.”
“We suffered last year because we lost a lot of players and we didn’t really have good back-ups to play games.
“I believe we need a squad to win games. We need a squad to be in a good position at the end of the season because it is not only about the first XI.
“Again, we need a foundation. We need players to play and then we need players to cover the first XI.
“Now let’s put it into context. For example, in the midfield, you have Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey. So, for me and for Mikel it doesn’t make sense to sign another player to be on top of them if they are the ones that are going to be playing.
“That’s why we chose Albert Sambi Lokonga to help them.
“If you go up front we have Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli. I want to see them playing together.
“In the number 10 position, we saw a gap there because we just have Emile Smith Rowe. We needed a number 10 with the same quality to be there, help and play.
“Where we needed to spend big, big money, for me and for Mikel, that was in the centre-back position because we needed someone to fill that position. David Luiz was leaving and this was the one where we needed someone to come here and straight away have an impact on the team with the right profile of what we believe for the short, medium and long term.
“That was Ben White. That is why we went there and signed Ben White to give the squad what the squad needed.”
So basically Edu is saying that only Ben White and Tomiyasu have been bought to go straight into the first team, but all the rest are basically backups.
I’m not so sure if that is the case with Martin Odegaard because I can see him and Smith-rowe sharing the games between them to keep them both fresh.
But Lokonga, Tavares and Ramsdale, although ostensibly squad players, are young enough to patiently await their chances to be integrated into Arteta’s plans.
When you look at how Edu has explained the strategy behind our transfer dealings, do you now feel a little more confidence in the project?
I don’t accept this from Edu,Only signing future young players a team needs balance with experienced players…what about prime quality players for now so that Arsenal can be competitive, not about to retire old players eg Willian and Arsenal have been planning for the future for the past 13 or 15 years now what is he saying? Chelsea and Man city never took that long to rebuild 🏟🤔
I still believe, they should get an experienced and well grounded Coach. Arteta is still learning!
my only concern based on this report is it seems to imply a 4-2-3-1 when Mikel has repeatedly stated his desire for a 4-3-3. Good news is we have the players that can do both. it also indicates a continued featuring of Xhaka, drat.
With Xhaka at this club as a starter, we can never play a fluid 4-3-3 like many top teams. He’s not capable of playing as a lone DM neither can he play as one of the CMs due to mobility issues. Xhaka defines this club negatively.
He’s done a pretty nice job by signing several good young players, unfortunately he still can’t replace some of our CFs with the one who fits Arteta’s system
Please, what is Arteta system?
8 defensive players and hope for the best ?
Positional play with high ball possession, similar to Wenger’s and Guardiola’s. It’s hard to explain with short sentences, so watch this if you have time:
youtube.com/watch?v=dhmCwI5vAlE
Just to go byline and cross the thousands of times.
That’s the only tactic he knows
It’s not right to call players like Nuno Tavares and Sambi Lokonga “cover” and “help”. They are here to compete and should know if they do well they can become starting lineup players as well. Am sure none of them came to Arsenal just to sit on the bench.
You can focus on signing back up players, when your starting 11 is good enough to compete. That’s not the case with Arsenal. Well, the transfer window is closed so let’s focus on getting the best out of our team.
Our next game is a “bottom of the table” battle with Norwich. Anything less than a convincing win is unacceptable. No brain farts, no silly red cards, no excuses.
H did say that we should only judge the performance of the team when they have their preferred starting eleven after the international break. So from the beginning of October to the end of November we should see the squad they have built week in week out. Lets wait until the end of November before we judge if it worked out or not. It’s only fair!
He (Edu), not H. Sorry!
The danger is the here and now. We are bottom and we don’t have really quality players who are ready right ‘now’. Right now the team is in danger of being stuck near the bottom for some time.
Dammed if you Edu and dammed if you Edunt!
He really talks a good game our Edu doesn’t he!;) Let’s see what all this waffle relates to in terms of on field performance and results.
Too much dependence on youth, little experience and all for a future in 1,2,3 maybe 4 seasons by which time we will long be in the championship.
#clueless
I don’t think he talks a good game TBH ,I watched the interview and he came across amateurish IMO ,maybe it was because he was talking in his seconded language but he comes across as slimy and I know I’ve said it before car salesman like (no offence to any car salesman on here if any ).
It looked rehearsed for the cameras and he didn’t say anything that the fans didn’t already know .
No I agree. Slimes is the word like as you say a car salesman or game show host. Seen him on video with people and he just comes across as disingenuous to me..
He is saying what he thinks people want to hear and that’s what I meant about how he talks a good game. I think he and MA will get found out soon enough once ‘their’ full team is in place..
Now lets see Arteta and the new signings performing at an acceptable level.
No more excuses.
Arsenal needed ready made players……..and a ready made manager……..!
On a brighter note I am convinced that Lokonga will prove to be an excellent signing who will soon be a first team regular.Very impressive in his full international debut for Belgium earlier this week.In Tomiyasu and White we also have acquired talents who will be first team picks and upgrades on Bellerin and Luis in my opinion.
I have nothing against all the players we signed. I watched Norway against Belgium and the performance of MO had me spilled my drink. It totally different from what I saw of him with us last season. The link up with Haaland was superb, his passes are slick and forward with pace and precision and the boy looked so fast. In a nutshell I think we should be worried about the coach and Xhaka. Those two are the weakest link in our team
Doesn’t fill me with hope I’m afraid. He is basically saying the current team is good enough to compete in the EPL and the young additions, barring White and Tomiasu, are merely back players who will hopefully develop into quality replacements. A bit risky, what if they don’t? Time will tell but it looks as though we are in it for the long haul.
‘back up’ players!