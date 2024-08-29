Edu explains why Arsenal moved for Mikel Merino

Arsenal’s sporting director, Edu Gaspar, has discussed the decision to sign Mikel Merino this summer.

The Spanish midfielder was their top target after they secured Riccardo Calafiori, and it was revealed that Arsenal had been pursuing him even before Euro 2024.

Merino performed well for Spain in the competition and he has long been considered one of the best players in his position in Europe.

Several clubs were interested in signing him, but Arsenal quickly gained his commitment, and he informed Real Sociedad of his desire to move to the Emirates.

The Gunners hope that Merino will make an immediate impact at the club and help drive them toward winning trophies this season and beyond.

Edu has now spoken about their new signing and said, as quoted by The Sun: “Mikel was a key target for us this summer, and we identified him as a player who can fit perfectly into our squad and profile to improve us, as we aim to build on our strong performances of last season.

“With Mikel’s arrival, he brings us an added high quality of experience, physicality and athleticism as we look forward to this season ahead.”

Merino comes to the Emirates with a strong reputation, and we expect him to meet expectations and make us a better club because of his presence on the pitch.

