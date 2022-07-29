Edu explains why Arteta was given new contract despite three defeats in a row

At the end of last season, Arsenal were fighting against Tottenham to finish in Fourth Place in the League and gain a coveted Champions League berth, but had suddenly notched up losses to Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton and handed the advantage to our biggest rivals.
There were many Arrsenal fans calling for Arteta’s head at the time, and saying that he should be sacked if we lost Fourth Place, but suddenly Arteta was given a new contract. This is how the boss described it at the time:”The club offered me the contract on the day we lost three matches,”
“That day I said ‘chapeau and we go’. That doesn’t happen in football. That’s a part of what they think, the belief they have in myself, the coaching staff and what we’re doing. The people that we have now owning and leading this football club. I hadn’t seen it, and I just got emotional when I saw it because I thought ‘these guys are serious and these guys are committed, so I’d better push forward’.”
Obviously the person that okayed the new contract was Edu our General Manager, and the reasoning behind the move was to ensure stability in the transfer window and in continuing the rebuilding project. Edu told the Sun: “It’s not my plan — it’s the club’s. I lead the ideas and open the discussions but we are all building together.
“Mikel is also a big part of that plan and that was why the timing of his new contract at the end of last season was such an important part of the process.
“We were going into a transfer window and we wanted people to see Arsenal as very organised and well-planned.
“For that to happen our manager’s contract had to be renewed, so we could say to players and agents, ‘Mikel is our manager and he’s going to be with us for a minimum of three more years’.
“That’s how to avoid any doubts when you’re going to sign a player.
“The way I sell this club is to tell the player, ‘OK, we’re not in the Champions League yet but you can be the guy that gets us there. How long since we won the title? You can put your name in Arsenal history’.
The project looks like it has now taken on a positive shape and Arteta and Edu are building a team for success in the near future and beyond. It now looks certain that Arteta will still be the manager for the next two years to continue his plan, and who knows how much longer after that if the club starts winning more trophies…
One the most ridiculous decisions at that crucial moment in the the season ,sitting in 4th place with 4 games to go and they decide to be clever offering him a new contract ,low and behold he messes up which we have seen countless times which makes the timing even more comical .
Let’s hope the stabilisers are off this season and we are not going to still hear that he’s a novice or learning on the job ,this is AFC not some early learning centre for 2 chancers to try and make a name .
Such a wilfully wrong and above all , a short sighted view of the clear progress that less pessimistic by nature fans than you can clearly see .
Your relentless pessimism and refusal to EVER write ANYTHING AT ALL POSITIVE about MA will become so embarrassing for you and your accomplice Reggie too, that you will BOTH look very foolish indeed and that will be widely thought, VERY SOON NOW.
@jon fox,alongside their chief in pessimism dan smith who’s gone AWOL for quiete a while now.
Fk Yes indeed and a most welcome relief from yet more relentless pessimism from another “woe is me” type, so called Gooner.
All proper fans have natural concerns and worries mixed with hopes and we vary fron concern to expressed hope at times and all that is quite natural for any TRUE fan.
But when someone who calls themself a fan and even more inaccurately a SUPPORTER, but all they ever write is EXTREME PESSIMISM, I suggest most normal Gooners will query whether or not those types really are Gooners. OR NOT!
And why increase his salary by nearly 40%?
Its not like he would have turned down the same payment he was on before. Which club would have hired him in the EPL or the Championship if he refused our terms?
@HH,The queue for his appointment will be too long.
@dan kit,if not for injuries to three of his major keymen translating his philosophy perfectly on the pitch,i’m confident we would have finished fourth or above but now the issue is addressed to aid proving doubters like you totally wrong.
Or you could argue that had he not waited 3 games to use Elneny instead of Sambi or moving Xhaka to LB.we might have got at least 3 points out those 3 games.i think MA showed his inexperience by trying to be too clever.i would have stuck with Tavares and given him extra protection instead moving players out of position.
a
Just another cock and bull story. If there was any truth in Arteta getting the sack it would have been after the 0-3 start not after climbing from 20th to 4th. There was no way Arteta would be sacked because the club slipped from 4th to 5th late on because of serious injury issues.
I don’t believe a word of this story because Owners, Board Members, Managers, Coaches Techincal directors, Scouts and Players are paid to peform specific roles but telling fans the truth is not part of those roles. They talk but never actually say anything. The Sun newspaper speaks more truth
I am of the opposite view. It shows with the manager at his lowest point of the season that the club is willing to back him and the process. Unfortunately in this day and age the expectation is that success needs to be immediate, which was never going to happen with the squad we has 3 seasons ago. Arteta had clean out and start again. The 3 year extension given to him, shows belief within the club.
That was suppose to be a reply to Dan.
@OZGooner. The lowest point of the season was not when we had 63 points and still in with a chance of top 4. The lowest point was when were had gone 0-3 conceded 9 goals and were in 20th place in August having just finished our 2nd consecutive 8th place. That’s when the club showed faith. I too showed the same faith at that point. One of the few on this site who did I recall
Splitting hairs FF, but I would just say I was more disappointed at missing out on CL that loosing the first 3 games of the season.
True but it could also go the other way around.the team are not performing well but the manager gets rewarded.he might start thinking that he is untouchable or that he can get away with mediocrity. that’s what they call a double edged sword.
Maybe because there was no better manager available at that time and Kroenke might still believe in Arteta’s potential. Had Guardiola, Klopp, Tuchel or Nagelsmann been available, I bet Arteta would’ve been sacked
Unlikely. But that’s a pointless discussion
Yeah, we’d better see the results in December