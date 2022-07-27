Edu insists Arsenal are still “in the middle of our project”

Mikel Arteta and Edu began a massive overhaul of the Arsenal squad last summer by bringing in six new faces, while starting a massive clearout of the players deemed ‘surplus to requirements’, which was just about every single player on the books before Arteta arrived! (Except Xhaka).

At the end of last summer’s window, Edu explained where he thought Arsenal were in their project when he told Arsenal.com: “Just to give you some context, we renewed – in one year – five sets of contracts, and five of them are under the age of 23 for the first team. Then, in this period, summer to summer, we signed 10 players and seven out of the 10 are under 23 as well.

“So what I would like to explain is that is is not about this summer, it is about the project. It is about what we want to do. We have started the project, we are in the middle, so it is not just one window and go, it is window, window, window, window.”

“We see the balance in the squad is much better, but again this is not the end. People have to understand we are still on the journey to go where this club deserves to be.”

Although Mikel’s half-built young squad managed to end up in fifth place and securing Europa League qualification, the rebuild has continued in this window as well, seeing a lot more quality players being added to the team, which will hopefully see the Gunners challenging for every trophy in the new campaign.

I understand that there is real planning gone into our business, and Edu has not just been throwing money at a KUBET casino and hoping to win, but I would have thought that, by September, the “project” would be achieved and would only require some maintenance to keep us at the top, but now Edu is saying yet again that “we are probably in the middle of our project”.

He told SkySports, when asked about our plans for the future, and he replied: “We have a plan really in place, so we are probably in the middle of our project.

“We need to keep improving the quality in the squad. We have to make important decisions to make our squad better every year, so we have to improve, improve and improve.

“Here we have to always think about winning. I think the club was born to win things because of the size of this club and that we have to always think about winning. Every single year we have to be better, better and better.”

Maybe we should find a new word, because the way I see it if you build a completely new team and despose of all the old players (except Xhaka), that means that the “rebuild project” must be complete, no?

What should we be calling the new project? “Second Stage project”? “Operation Trophy Hunt”? Any suggestions?

Darren N