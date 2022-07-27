Edu insists Arsenal are still “in the middle of our project”

Mikel Arteta and Edu began a massive overhaul of the Arsenal squad last summer by bringing in six new faces, while starting a massive clearout of the players deemed ‘surplus to requirements’, which was just about every single player on the books before Arteta arrived! (Except Xhaka).
At the end of last summer’s window, Edu explained where he thought Arsenal were in their project when he told Arsenal.com: “Just to give you some context, we renewed – in one year – five sets of contracts, and five of them are under the age of 23 for the first team. Then, in this period, summer to summer, we signed 10 players and seven out of the 10 are under 23 as well.
“So what I would like to explain is that is is not about this summer, it is about the project. It is about what we want to do. We have started the project, we are in the middle, so it is not just one window and go, it is window, window, window, window.”
“We see the balance in the squad is much better, but again this is not the end. People have to understand we are still on the journey to go where this club deserves to be.”
Although Mikel’s half-built young squad managed to end up in fifth place and securing Europa League qualification, the rebuild has continued in this window as well, seeing a lot more quality players being added to the team, which will hopefully see the Gunners challenging for every trophy in the new campaign.
I understand that there is real planning gone into our business, and Edu has not just been throwing money at a casino and hoping to win, but I would have thought that, by September, the "project" would be achieved and would only require some maintenance to keep us at the top, but now Edu is saying yet again that "we are probably in the middle of our project".
He told SkySports, when asked about our plans for the future, and he replied: “We have a plan really in place, so we are probably in the middle of our project.
“We need to keep improving the quality in the squad. We have to make important decisions to make our squad better every year, so we have to improve, improve and improve.
“Here we have to always think about winning. I think the club was born to win things because of the size of this club and that we have to always think about winning. Every single year we have to be better, better and better.”
Maybe we should find a new word, because the way I see it if you build a completely new team and despose of all the old players (except Xhaka), that means that the “rebuild project” must be complete, no?
What should we be calling the new project? “Second Stage project”? “Operation Trophy Hunt”? Any suggestions?
Darren N
I’ll say after this window and in the middle of our project looking to improve on last campaign we are eyeing top 4 and i don’t mean just 4th i mean 1st-4th positions and a cup triumph i.e uel,fa or efl.EPL and CL in a year or two after after which we have boosted our squad quality by being able to attract top quality players.
Please sign Bowen from westham
How is it that xhaka is the only one not surplus to the requirements out of all this management inherited.
Saliba, Tierney, and martineli are part of the last management and about to be in the first 11 line up if all fit??
The project was reported to win the Ucl in 3rd season and we are not in the competition yet, I wonder how we will win it.
In truth nobody would ever know when the project would be completed, especially when the targets are not set.
I am happy with the changes going on, and I could see some real changes, but my question is, why is that we are the only team out of all the top team that went for youth project??
Out of all the top team, I would have expected Barca to be doing that, but nah Xavi of la messiah who knows what it takes to have a youth project and being a graduate of one is buying players like Auba and lewa, this here makes me question the motives behind the youth project.
Pep didn’t go for youth project nor did klopp. Those are the best coach in the world right now, how come we are going for youth project with an inexperience manager and expect to be on top ??