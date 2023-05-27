Edu insists Arsenal did not bottle the Premier League title

Arsenal director Edu Gaspar has rejected the notion that the Gunners “bottled” the Premier League title despite occupying the top spot for a significant portion of the season.

At the start of the campaign, Mikel Arteta’s team aimed to secure a top-four finish. However, as they consistently held the leading position in the league standings, aspirations within the club shifted towards winning the title.

While Arsenal’s fans had high hopes and expectations, the team ultimately fell short of claiming the championship. Some supporters have expressed their disappointment, attributing the failure to “bottling” the title.

Edu, however, disagrees with this assessment telling ESPN Brasil:

“Saying Arsenal ‘bottled’ is a word I wouldn’t use, we created our own frustration. Nobody expected us to fight for the title. You being frustrated about not winning the title is a change of mind. It could even be considered, let’s say, positive, considering times ago. In the past, we celebrated the fourth place, the third. Today, we are frustrated with the second.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We will be seen as the team that bottled the league because of how long we were at the top and how some of us had already celebrated victory in the competition before the campaign even ended.

However, the boys did brilliantly and are heroes despite not winning the title. They could give it another go next season.

Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window

Here is their first analysis of the summer, where Alfie and Rob discuss and predict every single possible Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…