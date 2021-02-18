Edu is already working on Arsenal’s first summer departure

Arsenal has been busy in the last couple of transfer windows and next summer might be just as active.

The Gunners are rebuilding their team and signing the players they want and getting rid of those they don’t need is key to their progress.

Although the last transfer window was shut less than a month ago, Edu is reportedly working on a summer move already.

A report from Gazzetta dello Sport via Football London claims that Fiorentina is in advance talks with Arsenal over transferring Lucas Torreira.

The Uruguayan is spending this season on loan at Atletico Madrid after struggling to feature under Mikel Arteta. He has also found life hard in Spain, with Diego Simeone playing him sparingly.

His situation is so bad that reports claimed that he would be recalled by the Gunners in the last transfer window.

He will now see out the rest of the season in Spain, but he doesn’t have a future at Arsenal so they are already working on his departure.

He was a star in the Serie A before Arsenal signed him from Sampdoria in 2018.

Fiorentina is now looking to take him back to the competition and hopefully, he can help make them a more competitive team next season.