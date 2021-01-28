“Edu is very inexperienced and they were heavily reliant on agents” Legend slams Arsenal’s recruitment

Tony Adams has criticised Arsenal’s transfer business after they gave Willian a big-money long-term contract.

The Gunners decided to rely on Edu Gaspar and Mikel Arteta’s judgement backed by agents’ recommendations to sign the likes of Willian and Cedric Soares recently.

Under Arsene Wenger, the Gunners had a very good scouting department that helped them to spot talent and bargain signings.

But they have scrapped that now and are relying on the above-mentioned method to make signings.

Adams doesn’t think that style works, and he says the only reason why they will adopt such a strategy that brings in the likes of Willian to the club is that Arteta and Edu are an inexperienced duo.

He says the club has top talents like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, and shouldn’t be signing the likes of the former Chelsea man.

He told Stadium Astro: “Why have you brought him (Willian) into the squad? If you have got him just to make up the numbers because he has got a bit of experience, where are you going with that?

“I have cried out about the recruitment on more than one occasion. Edu is very inexperienced and they were heavily reliant on agents to get players into the club.

“All of a sudden you have got Willian, Cedric, all the same agent.

“We have got so many kids coming through, don’t buy these players!

“You spot areas of the squad that are weak. You don’t go and get Willian on a three-year contract, that is going nowhere. That is really poor sports directorship.

“We all get ones wrong, but if you are building a club to win the league then you don’t fill up areas when you have good kids coming through.”

With so much money being paid to him, Arsenal will struggle to sell Willian, all they can do is hope he starts delivering.