Edu kicks off Arsenal’s transfer season in style with two reported signings wrapped up

Arsenal to wrap up two signings this month

It looks like Arsenal’s Technical Director Edu Gaspar is not wasting any time to bolster the current squad, regardless of whether they are playing in the Champions League or the Europa League next season.

After multiple reports suggested that Arsenal are working on the final paperwork for the signature of Brazilian youngster Marquinhos, it has come to our attention that the club are now nearing the completion of the transfer of Aaron Hickey too.

The 19-year-old is one of the best young full-backs plying their trade in Europe. And Italian news outlet Calcio Napoli exclusively reports that the Gunners are on the verge of signing him for a fee in between €20-25 million.

🚨Done Deal: Arsenal have reached an agreement with Bologna to sign fullback Aaron Hickey. Fee thought to be around €20M-€25M. #afc pic.twitter.com/OyKK5k3fO6 — Praizsports (@Praizsports) May 14, 2022

That is a great bit of business for a player who has been attracting a lot of attention, since his switch from Scottish side Hearts to Italian outfit Bologna in 2020.

Despite his age, the youngster has made an impressive 46 appearances for his current employers, while also recording 34 for his former side.

That’s 80 senior appearances for a boy who’s still a teenager.

Marquinhos 🇧🇷📝 Gabriel Jesus 🇧🇷⏳ Aaron Hickey 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿⏳ Looks to be a busy summer for the Gunners. — Corey. (@WheelerWaffles) May 14, 2022

The report further stated that fellow Serie A side Napoli were also seriously interested in signing the youngster.

But the sports director’s visit to London proved decisive in Arsenal landing the highly regarded full-back.

Hickey has also made two appearances for the Scottish national side, despite the team boasting the likes of Liverpool’s Andy Robertson and Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney on his preferred position.

Aaron Hickey here we go! Done deal. Medical expected next week. Fee is done, player terms done. 📝👀 Welcome to Arsenal pic.twitter.com/1lPDtoG8bK — adz🥤✍🏻 (@AFC_Adzz) May 14, 2022

Tierney’s consistent injury problems and a solid back-up to Takehiro Tomiyasu is the reason why Mikel Arteta wants to bring the young Scotsman to the Emirates Stadium.

It seems like the Spaniard has been left unimpressed with last summer signing Nuno Tavares, who has had a mixed debut season in the Premier League.

It’s good to see the club showing ambition and willing to exploit good opportunities in the market. It finally appears that the owners don’t want to hold back.

Yash Bisht

Learn about your club CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section

Video – Mikel Arteta on Tottenham, the referee and bad news on Gabriel