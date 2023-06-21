Edu meets club president to discuss Arsenal’s interest in their player

Arsenal’s interest in Corinthians’ young talent Pedrinho has intensified, leading to discussions between the two clubs regarding a potential transfer for the teenager.

Pedrinho, who is just 17 years old, is highly regarded as one of Brazil’s emerging prospects, attracting attention from several top clubs.

Arsenal is aware of the competition for his services and is eager to gain an advantage over other clubs in the pursuit of his signature.

While it is unlikely that Pedrinho will join the squad immediately, Arsenal has begun laying the groundwork to position themselves favourably when he is ready to make the move to Europe.

According to a report from Sport Witness, Arsenal’s director Edu has met with Corinthians’ president to convey the club’s readiness to make an offer in the future.

Edu’s strong connections and relationships with clubs in his home country of Brazil could prove advantageous for Arsenal as they compete for Pedrinho’s signature.

The hope is that these factors will assist Arsenal in securing Pedrinho’s services when the time is right.

Just Arsenal Opinion

While working on deals to sign players that can help our team immediately, it is important that we also work on future signings, especially promising talents from Brazil.

If we take our eyes off them, another European side will hijack the transfer from us.

