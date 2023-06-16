Edu must not fail in Arsenal’s bid for Declan Rice – like he did with Mudryk….

Some sources have stated since January that between all parties Declan Rice’s transfer to Arsenal was a done deal. by Dan Smith

I have been burnt so many times, my stance has always been until the club officially confirm a transfer, I won’t get excited.

Here’s what we know so far ……

David Sullivan confirmed on Talk Sport that he’s 99.99 percent convinced that his captain has played his final game for West Ham, his last act lifting the UEFA Conference Trophy.

The Hammers owner says he has a gentlemen’s agreement with his skipper, he won’t stand in the way if his asking price is met.

The player’s desire is to play in the Champions League and remain living in London.

That shows the power of finishing in the top 4, as we are the only side who can meet that criteria.

For years David Moyes was quoting sums over 100 million. While it won’t be quite that much this remains a massive transaction in the history of the Gunners. They most likely will have to break their transfer record and have been hurt doing that in the past.

It’s believed an opening bid of 70 million has been rejected, with us believing a compromise will be reached between the two respective valuations and/or dependent on bonuses.

This is a business, if Edu can save 5-15 million it’s his duty to do so.

Yet our Football Director has acted with this arrogance before, and it’s blew up in his face.

Shakhtar Donetsk will tell you; the Brazilian met Mudryk and was so confident we were the Ukrainian’s first choice he felt he could haggle over every last pound. Chelsea came in overnight, immediately met the asking price and suddenly we had lost out on a long-term target.

Given how Trossard has performed since January that might not prove to be the end of the world.

Yet there is a history of Arsenal losing out on talent based on not being decisive.

Higuain, Suarez, etc.

I have written for years how as soon as you hear a Man City or Chelsea are linked with an individual, within days that signing is confirmed.

There never seems a prolonged saga like we get at the Emirates.

I remember an agent who told AFTV that Arsenal are a laughing stock in his profession based on how they conduct transfers.

That could be that our rivals are just more aggressive in the market, or we continue to leak out information.

Some sources are now reporting that in the next 24 hours (even as you read this) a second club will be tabling a bid for Rice.

Which of course doesn’t change Rice’s first choice, but if it’s one of the Manchester clubs or Chelsea then they are more likely to meet West Ham’s asking price without any resistance.

At the end of the day Sullivan’s task is to get as much money for his asset so of course will love the idea of a bidding war.

I don’t think some Gooners will be as forgiving if Edu let’s this deal slip through his fingers?

You have the player wanting to come to North London and West Ham willing to authorise the deal, and that seems to have been the case for months.

Your arrogance in believing you were the only option and therefore could reduce the price, has now possibly allowed others to swoop in on a deal that you could have had sorted the second this window opened.

When is the last time one of the best players in the Prem in his position chose us, and we had the resources to make it happen?

He’s the type of purchase we need to make to have a chance of closing the gap with Man City.

I loved Edu the player, and whatever happens his place in our history is secure.

This though is his job. He gets paid thousands of pounds a week to make deals happen for the benefit of Arsenal.

Mess this deal up when it was in your hands… and it’s a sackable offence.

Dan