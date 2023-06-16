Edu must not fail in Arsenal’s bid for Declan Rice – like he did with Mudryk….

Some sources have stated since January that between all parties Declan Rice’s transfer to Arsenal was a done deal. by Dan Smith
I have been burnt so many times, my stance has always been until the club officially confirm a transfer, I won’t get excited.
Here’s what we know so far ……
David Sullivan confirmed on Talk Sport that he’s 99.99 percent convinced that his captain has played his final game for West Ham, his last act lifting the UEFA Conference Trophy.
The Hammers owner says he has a gentlemen’s agreement with his skipper, he won’t stand in the way if his asking price is met.
The player’s desire is to play in the Champions League and remain living in London.
That shows the power of finishing in the top 4, as we are the only side who can meet that criteria.
For years David Moyes was quoting sums over 100 million. While it won’t be quite that much this remains a massive transaction in the history of the Gunners. They most likely will have to break their transfer record and have been hurt doing that in the past.
It’s believed an opening bid of 70 million has been rejected, with us believing a compromise will be reached between the two respective valuations and/or dependent on bonuses.
This is a business, if Edu can save 5-15 million it’s his duty to do so.
Yet our Football Director has acted with this arrogance before, and it’s blew up in his face.
Shakhtar Donetsk will tell you; the Brazilian met Mudryk and was so confident we were the Ukrainian’s first choice he felt he could haggle over every last pound. Chelsea came in overnight, immediately met the asking price and suddenly we had lost out on a long-term target.
Given how Trossard has performed since January that might not prove to be the end of the world.
Yet there is a history of Arsenal losing out on talent based on not being decisive.
Higuain, Suarez, etc.
I have written for years how as soon as you hear a Man City or Chelsea are linked with an individual, within days that signing is confirmed.
There never seems a prolonged saga like we get at the Emirates.
I remember an agent who told AFTV that Arsenal are a laughing stock in his profession based on how they conduct transfers.
That could be that our rivals are just more aggressive in the market, or we continue to leak out information.
Some sources are now reporting that in the next 24 hours (even as you read this) a second club will be tabling a bid for Rice.
Which of course doesn’t change Rice’s first choice, but if it’s one of the Manchester clubs or Chelsea then they are more likely to meet West Ham’s asking price without any resistance.
At the end of the day Sullivan’s task is to get as much money for his asset so of course will love the idea of a bidding war.
I don’t think some Gooners will be as forgiving if Edu let’s this deal slip through his fingers?
You have the player wanting to come to North London and West Ham willing to authorise the deal, and that seems to have been the case for months.
Your arrogance in believing you were the only option and therefore could reduce the price, has now possibly allowed others to swoop in on a deal that you could have had sorted the second this window opened.
When is the last time one of the best players in the Prem in his position chose us, and we had the resources to make it happen?
He’s the type of purchase we need to make to have a chance of closing the gap with Man City.
I loved Edu the player, and whatever happens his place in our history is secure.
This though is his job. He gets paid thousands of pounds a week to make deals happen for the benefit of Arsenal.
Mess this deal up when it was in your hands… and it’s a sackable offence.
Dan
So, if westham ask for 100m pounds, we should go all out and pay 100m pounds because he is Declan Rice?
i dont get the hype about Declan Rice.
As for Mudryk, how many goals and assist did he contribute in that Chelsea team? What makes us think he will justify his price tag in the coming season?
My point is Declan rice is worth more than 70m pounds at most.
If westham reject 70m we should walk away and get other options.
we have a budget. we need to strengthen other areas. I would rather wish we pay a premium price on a top quality CF like Osimhen than pay such on a DM. We need energy and pace in midfield, no doubt, but Declan rice for 90m pounds makes no sense.
Other options in midfield at a cheaper price:
Onana
Kesie
Neves
****Declan Rice is worth 70m pounds at most i mean to say
No dude it’s more if he’s your number one target and he wants to join you and you are speaking since January you get the deal done
If your not willing to pay over the odds and go that extra mile dont put shirt prices up
Mudryk was hugely overpriced but make no mistake in 12-18 months everyone will be pulling their hair out that we got Trossard instead. A year under Pochettino wil get the best out of him. His style of play is similar to Martinelli’s, he is just lacking confidence because no young player should have to be coached by Fat Frank.
No Edu or Arsenal cannot fail this time in their bid for Rice, it could have serious implications.
First Declan Rice is not just any other player, he’s a marquee Englishman with PR/ Political pressure that’s swings into play with a signing of his status.
So we should be reckless as a club and pay 100m pounds for a Defensive Midfielder simply because of PR reasons like Man United did when they bought Paul Pogba?
But Declan Rice is a symbol signing, symbolizing the clubs status. Like when the double-winners of 1971 signed world cup-winner Alan Ball from Everton. A very heavy signing – which we all thought would make Arsenal unbeatable, but unfortenately it took the Gunners 18 years to win the leage again (1989). And by then Alan Ball has ended his career and was forgotten.
What nonsense Dan. Typical Dan, always taking the negative view! Almost all JA Gooners who have posted since the Rice transfer rumours became strong, have said we would like him but not at all costs. Those are wise words too.
We have a limited amount of funds available from Kroenke , even though of late, he has much loosened the purse strings So we cannot SENSIBLY or REALISTICALLY pay whatever WHU demand for Rice.
In fact, VERY FAR, from your folloish and unfair comment about Edu, what he have now is a new realism where we wil no longer blithely waste endless money.
Instead, we put our own valuation on a player and IF they are too expensive , we move to another target.
That MIGHT- though I think It will not, personally -yet be the case with Rice.
its always easy and lazy minde to blithely, and without any personal responsibility, to blithely spend someone elses money for them,(Kroenkes) instead of adopting a REALISTIC attitude to what money we do have and to what we DONT want to overpay.
A poor article then IMO!
Article is naive. Arsenal will have their set price including wages and will not go above it and nor should they. We aren’t Chelsea or City, we have to pay sensible prices only.
Unfounded criticism of Edu.
Using the Mudryk case against Edu or Arsenal is really bad.
If reports are believed to be true, Arsenal offered 80-90 m for him, and had every reason to believe, it was a deal. But Chelsea, who were on a mad spending spree came in and, as I understand, just said they would offer more.
I say Arsenal and Edu deserves praise for:
1) Not paying even more for a player, who so far has really only proven to be a talent
2) Not dancing to the tune of a bidding war
If Arsenal are a professionally run club, they know, where their limits are,
As for Declan Rice, it seems very risky to me to pay 100m or more, and it would in my book not by any means be a failure to walk away from that. But I support both outcomes.
I think many fans would be glad to let the overpriced fried Rice slip through our fingers, if West Ham still insist on more than £90m for his head
He could be a perfect replacement for Xhaka and help us beat the homegrown quota, but we could use the money to sign two high quality players
Moreover, we shouldn’t blame Edu alone if we fail to sign clinch the deal, because Garlick is also heavily involved and Kroenke will be the final decision maker as the main buyer
Gai,
For real, Rice and even Canceido are overpriced I believe there are talented players we can explore. The market is just something else this days… Why can’t Arsenal try to sign Danilo from NForest that guy is almost as good as Canceido when it comes to doing “dirty job” what if Sheffield Sander Berg 100M is just too much for Rice.
I have advocated for Danilo, too. I think he’s excellent.
I believe Danilo can play in Xhaka’s, Zinchenko’s and Partey’s positions. He would likely click with our Portuguese-speaking players as well, but he’d be expensive too because of his contract length
Sander Berge could also work well with Odegaard
For half the price of Rice we could get Lucas Paqueta and Youri Tielemens and still have enough change for a slap-up meal. Both players are superior to Rice in a technical sense and interestingly Paqueta had more tackles since the WC, suggesting he does his defensive work, too. And I like his beard.
I liked Paqueta’s performance in World Cup, but he’d be expensive too because of his contract length. Tielemans will join Aston Villa
To win the league you need your homegrown players to be among the best ones in the league. We have that with Saka, but we also fall short in it with Nelson Nketiah and Holding, and S Rowe is somewhere in-between -still unproven to a degree. Rice is one of the best Englishmen in the division. That is why City would possibly be interested in this signing.
We need to get it done, for me, if a player is your first choice then you should be willing to go at least 15m over valuation just to make sure