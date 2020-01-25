Edu pictured flying to London with Arsenal’s new centre-back (plus Video)

It would certainly appear that Arsenal are finally on their way to acquiring the first of our much needed defenders, as it has now been revealed that Edu has been seen at Rio de Janeiro’s Galeão International Airport with Flamengo’s Pablo Mari on his way to a flight to London.
Edu Gaspar, dirigente do Arsenal, e Pablo Marí no Galeão. pic.twitter.com/wcKhlL9D9r
— Victor Gammaro (@vgammaross) January 25, 2020
There have been various rumours about Arsenal signing defenders this January, and it looked very like the one about the Shakhtar Donetsk defender Mykola Matviyenko was the most likely, but with that one being a loan to buy, perhaps we could still get both of them this month.
Mari looks very interesting and was actually a Man City player for a while, but was sent on loan to Girona, NAC and Deportivo La Coruna and didn’t actually play for City. So he has much experience of playing in Europe having started his career with Mallorca, and may be happier being closer to his family in Spain.
He was very highly-rated in the Club World Cup Final against Liverpool and I am sure that if Edu rates him highly then he can be a real asset to the Gunners.
Maybe this transfer window could turn out to be better than we expected yet!
Here is short video of some of Mari’s defensive skills in 2019. Looks good!
Even Mertesacker and Lacazette looked other-wordly on their YouTube highlights
He looks slow to me, but perhaps the pace of our current CBs could complement his other abilities. We do need a towering CB for the corner situations
I believe Shakhtar are playing hardball with Arsenal on Matviyenko, hence Arsenal choose Mari as the cheaper solution instead
Brazilians are not known to produce too many exceptional defenders I hope this one has a edge over our current defenders. Chamber and Holding when they click are fairly good. I would be more excited when we sign a good midfielders. Ozil need competition from a top creative midfielder.
Mari is Spanish
Ozil’s main competitor in no 10 position is Ceballos
Actually we still might get Matvynenko..
Don’t forget he’s left footed CB who has played LB before.. and that’s exactly what we are lacking as well!
What’s with the hate for Laca, he is one of the best strikers out there. You want Messi or Ronaldo how about you go out n spend some of your own money to help club buy them. He is just going through a patch happens to every striker. You need to lay off him.
Hope he is another Martinelli type in the Hope he is another Brazilian success like Martinelli. So three Brazilians in the team, wow! The footballing winning mentality of the Brazilians are known around the world and we have had previous successes with Brazilians like Gilberto Silva and Edu himself. Up the Gunners!
Close friends have said goodbye on Instagram…. looks like this will happen! Plus, apparently we’re still in for Matviyenko… going to be a busy few days!
i believe mari will be an upgrade to mustafi
Sorry for the above, he is not a Brazilian but Spanish. Anyway up the Gunners!
Look way better than Mustafi! So welcome Pablo!!
I have never seen a world-class player move in Jan from top leagues in world. I do not agree with club buying avg or even below avg players just for the sake of buying making fans happy for short period. We are again going for quantity rather quality. I would prefer us to wait till summer because there is nothing for us to salvage from league n then go out n buy a proper defender who is highly rated n will do the job like VD situation with Liverpool. It’s about time our club stop looking for cheap fixes which does not work….when will we learn ??
Van Djik moved in January.
Lol!, So that proves first part of my statement wrong. But the second part is what is important, no compromise on quality in department we have been struggling for years.
Matic moved in January.. and no onr can’t deny how good he was the first 2 seasons!
I will reserve comment on his abilities until I have seen him play here but hope that he is the answer.
On that video he scored a decent goal so he might become the new Auba 🙂
Martinelli wasn’t picked up by ManU – they must be seething now with Rashford out. Edu found him so I’m banking on him using his supernatural skills in uncovering Mari’s latent talent as well as more new players in the future.
Buying expensive doesn’t always bring the required results.
Does this mean we wont be going for matviyenko???
Transfer checker says we’re still in for him.
Pablo Mari is at least tall and a little mobile. If Matviyenko happened too (he is technically A1 and mobile) we would have a totally different type of back 4. With Saliba coming that would mean our defense would be near sorted. Our midfield are creatively challenged. We lost Cazorla, Alex Oxlade, Jack Wilshire, and Ramsey. We are a magic free zone. Carelessness has left us with the worst midfield for decades at Arsenal. We should take Santi Back for a year…..now and get him to instill magic into dumkopfs like Xhaka. Guendouzi is good and ripe to learn, Torreira knows his job well and is really getting better. Ozil is past it, he just doesn’t cope with the all out game played nowadays. In the summer break we need to find Santi No 2, Viera No 2, and Ramsey No2. Matvienko looks like he could be a great mobile DM. Sell the reckless, mindless, monster Xhaka.