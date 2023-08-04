Edu praises Arsenal defender’s “remarkable journey” from the MLS to “playing top-flight football”

Edu impressed with Arsenal defender’s improvement

Auston Trusty’s move to promoted side Sheffield United was confirmed on Thursday afternoon. The US international departs the club without making a single competitive appearance for them. Trusty had joined from MLS side Colorado Rapids in January 2022 and spent the rest of that season on loan back with the Rapids.

During the 2022/23 season, the 24-year-old defender joined Championship side Birmingham City, where he impressively made 48 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing two assists. His outstanding performances earned him the club’s prestigious Player of the Season award, a testament to his remarkable ability and growth since his time with the Rapids.

Official: Auston Trusty to Sheffield Utd on £5m deal from Arsenal 🔴🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/4PTdJ5h7b3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2023

Even Sporting Director Edu expressed his admiration for Trusty’s development. Following the official announcement of Trusty’s departure, Edu stated, “We are incredibly proud to see Auston’s remarkable journey and the progress he has made. Comparing him from the time he joined us to now, it’s evident that he has achieved so much.”

Edu, a former Arsenal player and part of the Invincibles squad in 2004, continued to praise Trusty, saying, “Now he is a USA international and has earned the Player of the Season title with Birmingham City in a competitive league, which we must remember was his first experience in English football. He now moves to a Premier League club where he will be playing top-flight football.”

The Brazilian Sporting Director concluded, “Everyone involved in Auston’s progression to this point should take great satisfaction in the steps he has taken, leading him to this new challenge.”

It is not big money but the acquisition, loan and sale of Auston Trusty represents smart business by #AFC. This is the kind of thing they are hoping to do more frequently, to become more self-sustaining. Signed in Jan 2022 for around £1.5m, sold in August 2023 for around £5m. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) August 3, 2023

The Gunners had acquired Trusty for a modest fee of $1.8 million, and now selling him for £5 million without having featured in a single game for the club appears to be a favorable deal.

Some might argue that another loan spell in the Premier League could have potentially yielded more income at the end of the current season. However, it cannot be denied that Arsenal has secured a decent fee for Trusty and can now use it to further strengthen their squad.

In light of Trusty’s departure, Arsenal will hope to capitalize on potential future player sales to bolster their team further. As they bid farewell to the talented defender, they look to build a formidable squad capable of achieving success in the upcoming season.

Writer – Yash Bisht

