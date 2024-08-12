Big signing incoming? – Edu promises Arsenal fans that they “won’t be disappointed”

Arsenal has only recruited custodian David Raya (on a permanent basis, following a season-long loan from Brentford) and Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna. Mikel Merino is expected to arrive soon as the third summer recruit, but even if the Real Sociedad player comes, one may wonder if all the deals (Raya, Calafiori, and Merino) will close this summer.
Sky Sport’s James Green quotes Edu as saying, “Be patient; you won’t be disappointed at the end of [the transfer window].”
It would appear that Arsenal’s transfer activity is far from over, as evidenced by Sporting Director Edu’s words, which should thrill fans. If you internalise what he said, you could conclude something big is coming.
If Gooners needed the perfect clue that something is being worked on behind the scenes in terms of transfer incomings, this revelation can be interpreted as an implied confirmation that Arsenal will not close their transfer business following the Mikel Merino signing.
There is talk of an attacking swoop, and while it is unclear whether the Gunners will acquire a striker or a winger, Edu’s statements suggest that we should expect a big attacking acquisition.
After a disappointing end to last season, Arsenal had to be at their best this new season, and taking advantage of the summer transfer window was certainly the best way to reinforce our excellent squad…
Jack Anderson
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS!please contact us through this link…
“Deeds not words maketh a successful transfer window” as it says somewhere in Football’s Good Book.
It also states that the number of transfers is irrelevant to a successful transfer window.
I’ll have to look that up as it must depend on whether you’ve managed to secure those transfers you wanted to. If you’ve failed to do so, regardless of numbers, then it can’t be a successful window.
After weeks and weeks of speculation from the various sports journalists who have the inside knowledge apparently, Edu pops up to say that there is stuff in the pipeline but won’t be spilling the beans. Calafiore seems to be the only one that was well documented, the others are all guesswork and mostly pie in the sky. Didn’t he and Arteta spring a surprise with Havertz last season? All very Secret Squirrel those two!
Absolutely Sue. They are very secretive as they should be. The worst part with those journalists (and more so the ones providing the misinformation/disinformation) is that they deceive gullible gooners even to the point of Edu and/or MA being judged on how they are doing in the transfer window. The best part is that those who don’t take these links, etc, etc as gospel can have fun with the “what ifs”.
What I think that arsenal need after Mikel Merino is a prolific striker.
that is a fact
Not Kingsley Coman.