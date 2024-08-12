Big signing incoming? – Edu promises Arsenal fans that they “won’t be disappointed”

Arsenal has only recruited custodian David Raya (on a permanent basis, following a season-long loan from Brentford) and Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna. Mikel Merino is expected to arrive soon as the third summer recruit, but even if the Real Sociedad player comes, one may wonder if all the deals (Raya, Calafiori, and Merino) will close this summer.

Sky Sport’s James Green quotes Edu as saying, “Be patient; you won’t be disappointed at the end of [the transfer window].”

It would appear that Arsenal’s transfer activity is far from over, as evidenced by Sporting Director Edu’s words, which should thrill fans. If you internalise what he said, you could conclude something big is coming.

If Gooners needed the perfect clue that something is being worked on behind the scenes in terms of transfer incomings, this revelation can be interpreted as an implied confirmation that Arsenal will not close their transfer business following the Mikel Merino signing.

There is talk of an attacking swoop, and while it is unclear whether the Gunners will acquire a striker or a winger, Edu’s statements suggest that we should expect a big attacking acquisition.

After a disappointing end to last season, Arsenal had to be at their best this new season, and taking advantage of the summer transfer window was certainly the best way to reinforce our excellent squad…

