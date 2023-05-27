Edu promises Arsenal fans that this transfer window will raise us to “another level of performance”

Arsenal’s failure to win the Premier League has blinded many to their improvement this season. Nonetheless, Arsenal director Edu Gaspar feels Arteta’s project at the Emirates is on the right track; in fact, he believes Arsenal are just a step away from reaching its peak.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, Edu discussed how Arteta had given Arsenal a new identity and hinted at the club’s willingness to support him this summer to boost positions that have shown weakness. “It’s identifying very well where we can improve. If they are individual, isolated positions; if they are units; if they are ‘final third’, as we call it here; if they are midfield, defensive parts; This diagnosis we already have, because we already have a very clear style of play by Arteta,”

“Today, you see Arsenal playing and identify with it, you know that is Arsenal’s style. So now it’s time to understand where we can boost the units so that the team can improve and go to another level of performance. And I think there is another level, we have one more level.

“With me and Arteta talking, we find it; we believe that we have a level to improve in terms of performance. And now make a good transfer window, understand the need to get right the athlete, the characteristics, the mentality of the athlete that we want, to once again raise the level of our squad.”

There is a lot of excitement about what we may expect from Arsenal’s summer business. There have been talks and rumours about headline departures and arrivals; but which players have they already identified as ones that must be signed? I don’t think we will have to wait too long with the transfer window opening shortly….

Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window

Here is their first analysis of the summer, where Alfie and Rob discuss and predict every single possible Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…