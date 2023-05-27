Edu promises Arsenal fans that this transfer window will raise us to “another level of performance”

Arsenal’s failure to win the Premier League has blinded many to their improvement this season. Nonetheless, Arsenal director Edu Gaspar feels Arteta’s project at the Emirates is on the right track; in fact, he believes Arsenal are just a step away from reaching its peak.
Speaking to ESPN Brazil, Edu discussed how Arteta had given Arsenal a new identity and hinted at the club’s willingness to support him this summer to boost positions that have shown weakness. “It’s identifying very well where we can improve. If they are individual, isolated positions; if they are units; if they are ‘final third’, as we call it here; if they are midfield, defensive parts; This diagnosis we already have, because we already have a very clear style of play by Arteta,”
“Today, you see Arsenal playing and identify with it, you know that is Arsenal’s style. So now it’s time to understand where we can boost the units so that the team can improve and go to another level of performance. And I think there is another level, we have one more level.
“With me and Arteta talking, we find it; we believe that we have a level to improve in terms of performance. And now make a good transfer window, understand the need to get right the athlete, the characteristics, the mentality of the athlete that we want, to once again raise the level of our squad.”
There is a lot of excitement about what we may expect from Arsenal’s summer business. There have been talks and rumours about headline departures and arrivals; but which players have they already identified as ones that must be signed? I don’t think we will have to wait too long with the transfer window opening shortly….
Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window
Here is their first analysis of the summer, where Alfie and Rob discuss and predict every single possible Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.
He was talking about athletes who can improve our performance level
Gundogan will be 33 in October and Mount was plagued by injuries, so I’m not sure whether they will be athletic enough to improve our squad or not
Mount only missed 12 matches this season due to pelvis injury. Usually this isn’t a recurring problem like groin or knee injuries. And this was his first major injury in his career. Its the same amount of matches Tierney has missed every season until 22/23, and also same amount as Tomi has missed since playing with us.
I think Mount will prove everyone wrong when he leaves Chelsea. He scored 11 and assisted another 10 playing for TT when got to play his natural position as central midfielder and NOT on the wing like he’s done this season.
If we were to get him, I think it could finally be the revenge on Cashley Cole we endured, and nothing like the retirement signings such as Cech, Luiz or Willian. Just my two cents.
I remember about his productivity under Tuchel. Orsnstein said his preference is Man United, so I hope he’ll go there
Yes if he goes to Man United, he’s not THAT big of a loss tbh. Also read he’s asking silly wages.
Gai, Gundigan and Mount are rumors I don’t think Arsenal will sign then. Rice with his age seem more realistic. Arteta in his press conference also spoke about potentials in the team that he is yet to explore. I heard Nelson is about to sign a four years deal. I don’t think Edu and Arteta would sign ageing players. Age is a factor in considering a good athlete
Let’s hope that we can get our business completed ASAP instead of it lasting until late in the transfer window as it usually does.
Caicedo would offer that level of Athleticism and mobility Arsenal midfield needs, Rice offer that solid defensive cover those two combined would be a massive statement of intent.
Gundogan on a free could make us lethal in the final third, where teams plans and organize against us, his experience could be devastating especially against those low blocks teams set up.
G – I just posted to you on the subject of Declan Rice (and Moises Caicedo).
Welcome top Evgunner
@Gunsmoke,
How would you field those players?
Rice would be play the current Xhaka role and Caicedo would be the anchor or..?
@DaJuhi
Thanks for asking.
Rice plant in front of the back four permanently.
Now the Caicedo kid will plays as an inverted right back depending on who we are playing, similar to Zinchenko on the left.
He definitely would play there when we are chasing games or need to flood the midfield.
Just imagine Caicedo on the right and Cancelo or Ferland Mendy on the left, as we camp deep in the opposition half the battle could be fought and win there.
I think Caicedo played as RB against Newcastle, and he got skinned in that game..
To me this is difficult and I can’t see them both starting in the same midfield, I just think they’re both too defensive to play simultaneously. Kind of like Real playing both Tchouameni and Camavinga together. Then there’s also the asking prices of those 2!
Strong rumors about Sascha Boey, tough tackling rightback. Cancelo would be great as well, very versatile and effective.
Going to be an interesting summer.
Gunsmoke, what we are not sure is if he would still have the legs next season. Art 33 years he is ageing in football contest and EPL is too physical.
I think Gundogan is a back up plan if there’s no money left to buy a central midfielder.
If I had to guess, Gundogan/Tielemans would be options B or C
DaJuhi surely as a 33 yrs old he wouldn’t come into the side as an out and out player, he would come in to give a healthy squad depth.
His job would be to heck out victory out of those tight games or manage games.
There has been some noises on him coming no doubt the gaffer would love to have him in the squad, but am not sure I would come to Arsenal if I was in his place.
Just trying to give my honest take on the matter
sylva that’s exactly my only concerns if his legs could hold, but he’s a player mostly rely on his intelligence and his technical abilities.
He also relys on a strong midfield set up and others to do the dirty work.