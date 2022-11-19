Edu proud of his Arsenal promotion “let’s keep moving forward”

There were quite a few doubters around when it was announced that Edu Gaspar was first coming back to Arsenal after spending a lot of time working as co-ordinator to the Brazilian national side. Although he had previously worked as Director of Football at Corinthians earlier, many thought he didn’t have enough experience to take on such a big job at Arsenal.

Edu has certainly been using his contacts in Brazil to great effect, and it can’t be forgotten that his present to Arsenal fans on his arrival was to bring a young Gabriel Martinelli with him from Brazil, and he has since been very instrumental in identifying a lot more talent from South America and persuading them to join the Arsenal project.

But today it has been announced that Edu has been promoted to being the very first ever Director of Football at Arsenal, after previously being the Technical Director. I certainly hope that the job comes with a substantial pay rise as he has been doing an incredible job for the Gunners since his arrival, and has built up an amazing partnership with Mikel Arteta.

He announced how proud he was of his promotion on his Instagram account….

So all that is left to say is Congratulations big man, and may you preside over many years of success and trophies for Arsenal in your new position.

————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Mikel Arteta discuss the World Cup, Odegaard, the long break and the top of the League!……

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Mikel Arteta discuss the World Cup, Odegaard, the long break and the top of the League!……

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids