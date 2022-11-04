Edu responds to Mari transfer rumours

Pablo Mari has been in the news lately for several reasons. Apart from being stabbed in an off-field incident, his name has also been making rounds in the transfer rumour mill.

The defender is spending this season on loan at Monza where he hopes to earn a permanent move if he does well.

At Arsenal, he will struggle to find space to play even if he returns as a much better player and several teams want to add him to their squad.

He made a name for himself at the Brazilian club Flamengo and joined Arsenal from them in the winter of 2020.

Having enjoyed some seasons in Europe, clubs in the Brazilian top flight are still eyeing a move for him, according to reports.

The most prominent of them is Gremio and earlier reports suggested they were offered his signature.

However, a report via Sport Witness reveals Edu is surprised by the recent suggestion that the Spaniard was offered to a Brazilian club.

Revealing that Gremio did want to sign him, but they never tried to force the transfer because they needed him to show an interest.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mari is likely to prefer staying in Europe over a move back to Brazil as these clubs continue to eye him.

If he does well at Monza, another European side could sign him if the Italians don’t make his move permanent.