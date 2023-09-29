Edu reveals how Arsenal’s “invincibles” are keeping in touch with each other

Edu Gaspar holds a special place in the hearts of Arsenal fans as a member of the invincible squad of the 2003/2004 season. He recently shared how the bond among those players endures to this day.

Edu played a crucial role in that legendary team, contributing with important goals as Arsene Wenger’s side accomplished the remarkable feat of going unbeaten throughout the entire campaign.

Despite Arsenal’s continued status as one of the top clubs in Europe, they haven’t been able to clinch another league title since that historic season. Under the management of Mikel Arteta, the club is in the process of rebuilding, with the hope of securing a new title before Arteta’s contract expires.

Edu and his fellow invincible teammates have all moved on to different aspects of life after retiring from professional football, but their camaraderie endures. They stay connected through a WhatsApp group, a testament to the enduring bond forged during that unforgettable season.

Edu tells the club’s website:

“Yes of course, we have a WhatsApp group we are all in. I’m very, very proud of being part of it, and of what we did. It’s a huge achievement to go the season unbeaten like that.

“In my role now I think it’s important that I make sure these players are still invited back and involved in what the club is doing today. We don’t want to lose that connection, so we invite them to the games, to the training ground, to events.”

It is great to hear that the invincibles keep in touch with each other because they are a select group of players who have achieved what would be difficult to rival at the club.

