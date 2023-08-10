Edu Reveals The Reason Behind Matt Turner’s move from Arsenal to Nottm Forest

Arsenal’s Sporting Director Edu has unveiled the motivations behind the departure of goalkeeper Matt Turner from Arsenal. Turner recently completed a move to Nottingham Forest, with the deal’s initial value set at £7 million, potentially rising by an additional £3 million through achievable add-ons.

The goalkeeper has committed to a four-year contract with Nottingham Forest, granting him a significant chance for consistent Premier League appearances.

Official: Matt Turner joins Nottingham Forest, permanent deal from Arsenal 🇺🇸 Next step for goalkeepers domino: Raya to #AFC, official later this week. pic.twitter.com/05aB79tiQF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2023

On his departure, Edu said, “On behalf of everyone at the club, we would like to thank Matt for his contribution to Arsenal and wish him and his family all the best in their new chapter.”

The Brazilian continues, “Matt is an international goalkeeper with the United States and is at a stage of his career when he needs to be playing regularly. He is leaving with our best wishes to join Nottingham Forest.”

BREAKING! Nottingham Forest announce the signing of Matt Turner from Arsenal in a deal worth £10m. ✍️🔴 pic.twitter.com/683fco91Pj — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 9, 2023

As Turner embarks on his journey with Nottingham Forest, Arsenal supporters will undoubtedly follow his progress with keen interest, acknowledging the instrumental role the club has played in shaping his career trajectory.

