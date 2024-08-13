Edu says Arsenal fans “won’t be disappointed at the end” of transfer window

Arsenal’s sporting director, Edu, has assured fans that the club will end this transfer window in a way they will appreciate.

So far, the Gunners have been relatively quiet compared to the last two summers, with Riccardo Calafiori being their only high-profile arrival this summer.

Arsenal is reportedly close to signing Mikel Merino, but until that deal is finalised, he has not yet joined the squad.

Mikel Arteta has a strong team but still wishes to strengthen it further. Fans are eagerly watching to see what additional moves their beloved club will make before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

As the new Premier League season approaches, Edu has assured that the summer transfer window will end on a positive note.

Sky Sports’ James Green spoke with the Arsenal director and relayed his message to Gooners, saying, as quoted by Four Four Two:

“I was speaking to a couple of Arsenal fans who were on the USA tour and had a chance to speak to Edu.

“Edu said, with regards to transfers coming in, ‘Be patient, you won’t be disappointed at the end!’”

We are hopeful that there will be significant movement in the next two weeks and it is delightful to hear Edu has plans to improve the squad.

