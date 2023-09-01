Deadline Day news: Edu says that Arsenal “are talking to a few clubs”

The Arsenal boss Edu Gaspar has been talking about this years summer transfer window ahead of deadline day, but he has given very little away other than saying that the Arsenal squad is being trimmed, and are in talks with various clubs.

Edu was talking at last night’s Champions League draw (where Arsenal got a quite good result) and he told the Metro: ‘As everyone saw, we made a strong strategy to be very proactive at the beginning of the transfer window and I think we did it.

‘Now we are talking about trying to balance the squad a little bit better.

‘We keep talking to a few clubs, but so far, we are really happy with the transfer window and we have to say thank you very much to all the people that work at the club to make that happen – good, exciting season ahead for us!’

Of course nobody would expect him to give out any clear details ahead of deadline Day, but we all know there could be a surprise or two all the way up to the end, which is at 11pm tonight.

I am sure that Mikel Arteta will be busy planning how to beat Man United tomorrow, but hopefully Edu is on the case and we may get one new arrival in the dying minutes….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…