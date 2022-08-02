Edu sends a message to Liverpool and Man Utd over key Arsenal player

Arsenal has become one of the prominent buying clubs after equipping their squad with some impressive names.

Previously, the Gunners sold their best men to other European sides, but the table is turning.

They have shielded their best players from being poached by others.

One player they have to keep doing that for is Bukayo Saka, as the top English and European clubs circle the attacker.

Saka is one of England’s finest, and the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United want to add him to their squad.

However, Edu has been very clear that he is not for sale at any price right now.

Football journalist Dean Jones has now revealed that the Arsenal director will not entertain any offers for his signature.

He tells Give Me Sport: “Edu particularly won’t entertain offers for Saka at the moment and doesn’t believe that even a Liverpool bid could force the club to sell at the moment, so I think he will sign a new contract.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

There is only one answer to an enquiry about Bukayo Saka – “no”.

The attacker is too important to the current team for us to even consider selling him.

The quality of the clubs looking to buy him shows how good he is and we must keep him at all costs.