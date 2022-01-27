Edu struggling to get Arsenal’s support to sign midfield target

Arthur Melo remains a transfer target for Arsenal, but the deal is at risk of collapsing.

The Brazilian hasn’t enjoyed his time at Juventus and believes a move to Arsenal is a necessary change of environment right now.

The Gunners have been in talks with the Old Lady over signing the former Gremio man, but they cannot reach an agreement.

Mikel Arteta’s side wants a simple six-month loan move with no buy option or obligation.

That makes little sense to the Italians who insist that he moves on loan for 18 months and a buy option or six months with a buy obligation.

Edu favours an 18-month loan agreement, but he needs the support of the Arsenal board to get it done.

The Athletic says he is not getting that and the transfer is now at risk of being abandoned.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Edu has signed some really outstanding players for us so far and we can trust his judgement mostly.

However, Arsenal’s board is right to have doubts over a long-term move for Arthur.

The Brazilian has struggled to settle in Barcelona and Juventus, what is the guarantee that it would be a different case at Arsenal?

The midfielder has the talent and we can tell that he could do well under Mikel Arteta. But we need to be cautious and that is why a shorter-term loan, initially, is much better.