Edu talks about Arsenal’s transfer targets: He has “reports of over 180 pages on one player”

Arsenal already knows who they’ll be signing among their many rumoured targets, like Bruno Guimaraes, Benjamin Sesko, Alexander Isak, and Ferdi Kadioglu, this summer, according to Edu, their sporting director.

The Brazilian has reached out to the Gooners to highlight the careful and thorough process that goes into the club’s recruitment strategy. He mentions that they won’t be signing a player just for the sake of it or the excitement that usually accompanies such a move. But it takes time for them to consider the pros and cons of bringing in a specific player by doing a comprehensive analysis on him. He mentions that they analyze their strengths and weaknesses. They’ve got it all figured out through consultative chats among everyone involved at the club; he’s confident about the players he’s going to sign. In fact, of the deals he’s to close this summer, he says plans have been underway since January.

Edu told Estadao , “You can’t sign [a player] for the sake of signing. It has to be a process that takes weeks & weeks. On my desk, I have reports of over 180 pages on one player. It’s really detailed stuff – physical, technical, mental profile, whether he has Premier League experience, whether he’ll be able to adapt – everything.

“We analyse our deficiencies, where we can improve, where we can invest & then we go in search of that new name. We’ve been discussing what I’m going to do now since January. It’s not my decision or Mikel’s, it’s a group decision.”

Even though the Arsenal squad last season was pretty good, it didn’t quite clinch the league title. However, if they add some extra quality to the team, they could definitely come out on top next season. Arsenal should really go all out this summer if they want to stay at the top. It’s crucial for them to make some big moves. So, what about those players already linked with Arsenal (some mentioned above)?

Who could be the player with the 180 page report?

