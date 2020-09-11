Edu tells Mesut Ozil how to earn back his spot on the team

Mesut Ozil has been frozen out of the Arsenal first team for some time now.

The German, who remains the club’s highest earner, has been in poor form and that has forced Mikel Arteta to axe him from his first-team plans.

Ozil only earned a recall recently in Arsenal’s friendly game against Aston Villa ahead of the new season.

The German has continued to claim that he is fit and ready to play, often posting that on social media, however, Arteta makes the call on who starts and Edu has revealed what the German has to do to get back in the team.

The Arsenal technical director revealed that the Spaniard only picks players who have done well in training and in matches and Ozil can earn his spot back if he impresses the former Arsenal midfielder.

He added that he knows Ozil is a top player, but the performance of the individual is what counts.

He said via Sun Sports: “Here, we are talking of course about performance.

“Players with performance in training, the game, they are going to have the opportunities because Mikel already showed that.

“It is for everyone. We know how important everybody is.

“I know how important and how big the player is when you mention Mesut but in the end we are talking about performance here.

“If he is performing well, people are performing well, who is the best in training the best in the game, I’m sure Mikel is going to select them to be in the squads to play games or be on the bench.”