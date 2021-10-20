Edu to sell off some Arsenal players in January, here are the possible departures

Arsenal had a great summer transfer window considering the players that came in as they added the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ben White to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

These stars have formed the bedrock of the current Arsenal team that remains unbeaten in their last five league matches.

Mikel Arteta may be happier than he was last season with the squad at his disposal but will still want to continue strengthening as much as possible.

However, Football London says the Gunners didn’t offload as many players as they wanted to in the last transfer window.

The next one offers Edu the chance to do that and the club executive already has a list of players he will look to offload.

The Gunners should sell some of them and at least one could leave on loan to get regular playing time.

The report says Bernd Leno may be moved on after he lost his first-team place to Aaron Ramsdale.

If the German leaves, Arsenal would likely sign a temporary replacement as a backup to Ramsdale.

Calum Chambers is also tipped to finally leave the Emirates, having fallen down the pecking order this season.

Kolasinac finished last season on loan at Schalke 04 and remains very much outside the plans of Arteta. The report said his time at the Emirates is expected to end in the new year.

Mohamed Elneny, Eddie Nketiah, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Folarin Balogun are players who also could leave in the next transfer window.

The last two would most likely make temporary moves away for more game time.