Edu travels to Spain to assure Merino that transfer will happen

Mikel Merino’s move to Arsenal has taken far longer than most anticipated.

The midfielder has expressed his desire to join the Gunners, which should ideally facilitate his transfer to the Emirates.

Fans had expected Arsenal to be active in the transfer market this summer, but the club has gained a reputation for being slow in completing deals.

They took an extended period to sign Riccardo Calafiori and are now experiencing similar delays in finalising Merino’s transfer.

Real Sociedad has acknowledged that Merino is leaving and has been awaiting the completion of a deal with Mikel Arteta’s side.

However, the Gunners are delaying, and Noticias de Gipuzkoa reports that the midfielder has expressed concern over the hold-up.

In response, Edu travelled to Spain to reassure Merino that Arsenal remains committed to completing the transfer.

Merino has been a key target for us for several months and we expected to have completed a move for him by now.

This delay does not help anyone, and it leaves us with less time to make another signing this summer.

Hopefully, we can complete the move, and he will have his medical before our game this weekend.

