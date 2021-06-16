Eduardo Camavinga could be convinced to join Arsenal with his agent’s blessing (Opinion)

Eduardo Camavinga is one of the hottest properties in the world at present, and he could well be convinced to come to Arsenal.

Battling with Europes biggest club for players signatures definitely isn’t something to be confident about after failing to secure European football, but young players could definitely excited by such a project.

We’ve proven with Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe that age isn’t a reason to keep players restricted on the pitch, and Camavinga has already shown enough to be considered for a regular starting role in North London.

Arsenal are claimed to be pushing for a move tosign the 18 year-old, who has earned a regular role with Rennes in Ligue 1 of late, and who is claimed to be unwilling to sign an extension to his contract, with just 12 months left onhis current one.

The Mirror claims Les Rouge et Noir are looking to cash in on his departure if they cannot secure a new deal, in fear of losing him for free in the following summer.

The wonderkid’s agent however has insisted that guaranteed minutes are top of their priority as they consider Camavinga’s future, which could well give our club a stronger hand as they look to battle for his signature.

“Believe me we have a lot of offers for this year, a lot of offers, and good ones,” agent Jonathon Burnett said in May(via the Mirror).

“I mean top, top clubs. We don’t want to rush. There is the right time to move on and playing games is the most important thing at his age.

“Playing in a good club is nice for him. It might be this year, or he wants to have another year. He has got to talk to his family, his father.

“We will all sit down and decide. We will talk to Rennes as well and decide. There is no rush for him.

“He’s probably the best young player in the world. He has just turned 18. He has already been a French international. He’s an unbelievable talent.

“He could play in any team in the world. He is still going to be a great talent at 19. It’s not that old, you know, 19.”

Some clubs may be reluctant to guarantee him those minutes, but at Arsenal he looks to be the ideal fit for what our first-team is needing, and with the opportunity to play alongside other wonderkids in Saka and Smith-Rowe, why couldn’t we convince him to snub other offers?

Patrick