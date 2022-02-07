Edu’s job is safe for now after his potential replacement leaves Ajax in disgrace

Marc Overmars has been disgraced out of his role as Ajax’s Sporting Director after he was reported for sending inappropriate messages to colleagues.

The former Arsenal player has done a good job at the Dutch side in the last decade.

Under his leadership, they have become a powerful force in continental football.

They reached the Europa League final in 2017 and the Champions League semi-final in 2019.

They have since developed top players like Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt.

He contributed hugely to these successes, and reports linked him with a return to Arsenal.

Edu had been struggling when the links first appeared after the likes of Willian failed to impress at the Emirates.

The Brazilian’s transfer dealings have been much better recently, but Overmars was still being linked with a move to replace him.

However, De Telegraaf is now reporting that he has stood down from his role at the Dutch side due to misconduct.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is sad to see Overmars disgracefully leave Ajax, and it means he would unlikely get the Arsenal job even in the future.

His work at the Dutch giants has been impressive, and he is one reason they have bought and developed players well.

Arsenal is looking to earn the reputation Ajax has had in recent seasons, but we have to trust Edu to keep working with Mikel Arteta to achieve that now.