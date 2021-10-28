Edu’s job looks safe for now as his touted replacement looks set for another opportunity

Marc Overmars has been tipped to replace Edu Gaspar as Arsenal technical director, considering his current success at Ajax.
However, Edu can be more relaxed now because it seems Overmars will head to Newcastle United.
The Magpies have targeted him since their recent takeover and he now appears close to a move to Tyneside after Journalist Valentijn Driessen said he could even start in January if given the job.
He told Voetbalpraat as quoted by The Sun: “Overmars will go, I think. If he gets the chance, he goes.
“Overmars has to start in January or February, because he has to put together the squad for the new season.
“And his successor must do that for Ajax.”
Just Arsenal opinion
Edu had been struggling on the job understandably because of Arsenal’s poor form last season and the start of this campaign.
However, the Brazilian would be relieved to see that some of his signings are beginning to show significant form.
This has also transformed the overall performance of the team.
It makes no sense to talk about replacing him in wonderful moments like this, but he knows the positive form has to continue because Arsenal fans will turn on him the moment things begin to turn for the worse again.
But it is hard to overlook the success that Overmars has achieved at Ajax and if he replicates it at Newcastle, would we regret letting him join them?
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Will be interesting if Saudi Utd can buy titles.
If they do win people will just say you bought the titles. Not that the Toons will care.
Is it worth it though? Probably 🙂
A lot in life comes down to timing and luck. Had the transfer window gone pear shaped then Edu and Arteta might have got their marching orders and Overmars may well have ended up at Arsenal
I wasn’t at all sure about Edu and although I accepted the loans of Mari and Soares at the time – necessary squad players – I was disappointed and surprised that long term contracts were offered later. This appears to have been down to the disgraced Sanhelli and his agent chums doing deals rather than on Edu.
I wasn’t a big fan of Edu’s appointment but this last window started to win me over. He gets good marks from me for the transfers in but we still have a woeful record on outgoings. Hopefully that improves with Garland lending a hand.
I’d have taken Ten Hag and Overmars over Arteta and Edu any day. Still not convinced by them on any level…
Ditto NYG!!!