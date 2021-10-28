Edu’s job looks safe for now as his touted replacement looks set for another opportunity

Marc Overmars has been tipped to replace Edu Gaspar as Arsenal technical director, considering his current success at Ajax.

However, Edu can be more relaxed now because it seems Overmars will head to Newcastle United.

The Magpies have targeted him since their recent takeover and he now appears close to a move to Tyneside after Journalist Valentijn Driessen said he could even start in January if given the job.

He told Voetbalpraat as quoted by The Sun: “Overmars will go, I think. If he gets the chance, he goes.

“Overmars has to start in January or February, because he has to put together the squad for the new season.

“And his successor must do that for Ajax.”

Just Arsenal opinion

Edu had been struggling on the job understandably because of Arsenal’s poor form last season and the start of this campaign.

However, the Brazilian would be relieved to see that some of his signings are beginning to show significant form.

This has also transformed the overall performance of the team.

It makes no sense to talk about replacing him in wonderful moments like this, but he knows the positive form has to continue because Arsenal fans will turn on him the moment things begin to turn for the worse again.

But it is hard to overlook the success that Overmars has achieved at Ajax and if he replicates it at Newcastle, would we regret letting him join them?