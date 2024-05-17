Edu’s relationship with Serie A star’s agent makes Arsenal overwhelming favourites

Arsenal has been in the running to sign Joshua Zirkzee for some time now, and the Gunners know that he has other clubs looking to sign him as well.

The Dutchman has been in fantastic form for Bologna in Serie A, making him one of the most sought-after players in Europe this season.

Juventus is another team keen to sign him, and the Italian side is a serious contender because his current manager could be their next coach.

However, the Old Lady will struggle to compete against Arsenal, who have more money and now have a new advantage in the race for his signature.

A report in Corriere dello Sport claims Arsenal’s secret weapon could be the relationship between Zirkzee’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, and Edu.

Both have a good friendship, which puts Arsenal ahead of the competition if the Gunners decide to act in their best interest.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zirkzee has been arguably the most sought-after player in Serie A this season following his performance for Bologna.

The attacker will add some excitement to our forward line, however, is he prolific enough to play for us?

We have enough attackers in the group, and the profile we miss now is someone who can score as many goals as possible for us.

