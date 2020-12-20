Edu’s reported replacement threatens to quit his current job

Edwin van der Sar has been tipped as the next Arsenal technical director (The Sun), and that move could happen soon as he is reportedly threatening to leave his current role at Ajax.

The former goalkeeper enjoyed a fine career in the Premier League between 2001 and 2011 and he has been the chief executive at Ajax for the last four years.

Voetbal Nieuws says that he is considering moving on from the Dutch giants.

Arsenal’s technical director, Edu has come in for some criticism as the club struggles to get results.

The Brazilian has overseen some changes at the club this season, but they haven’t been successful changes it seems.

The Gunners cannot win games at the moment and some of the players that they signed under his watch haven’t been pulling their weight.

He seems to have a lot of power at the club and he has a good relationship with Mikel Arteta, but if the results don’t get better, it’s almost inevitable that he will be sacked by the club, well, you would like to think so anyway.

Ajax has won the Dutch league, KNVB Cup and the Johan Cruyff Shield since van der Sar has been in his current role.