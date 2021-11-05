Edu’s role questioned by former Premier League winner

Joe Cole has questioned whether Edu Gaspar is the right man for the Arsenal Director of Football role.

The former midfielder has three Premier League titles from his time with Chelsea previously, and is currently back with the Blues working as an academy coach.

While he is working behind the scenes in west London, he has opened up on his thoughts of London rivals Arsenal, and while he has praised the manager at the Emirates, he questions whether Edu is the right man to guide Arteta from above.

“I question the support above him in terms of the director of football, I wonder is he experienced enough?” Cole questioned of Edu’s role in an interview with Coral(as quoted by the Daily Star.

“When you’ve got a young manager, you probably need someone who’s really adept in that role, who knows the club and Edu is young at his job as well. He might be good at it.

“They’ve muddled through Arsenal, and I think Arteta has held himself very, very well and I think the younger players there, the Saka’s, the Smith Rowe’s, are outstanding and are getting better and better.

“It’s nice to have them back on the scene. It’s a good club with great history when they play well Arsenal, they do play very, very well.”

If Edu’s main job is to do with signings, then we can have little complaint about our arrivals this summer. Each of Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Nuno Tavares, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Sambi Lokonga have already shown that they are worthy of donning the shirt in only a short time in north London, while Arteta and Edu have also undergone a process which involved removing surplus from the squad amidst a rebuild.

The club currently appears to be headed in the right direction, so I’m a little confused why these comments would emerge at present.

Does Edu need to come under the spotlight?

Patrick

