Efficient Arsenal sees off Burnley to widen gap at the top

Arsenal extended their impressive run of form with a commanding 2-0 victory over Burnley this afternoon. The result reinforces their status as one of the most consistent teams in the Premier League this season, as Mikel Arteta’s side continues to demonstrate control and confidence in every performance.
Arsenal Dominate from the Start
Burnley entered the match on a good run of form, but Arsenal quickly asserted themselves, taking just 14 minutes to open the scoring. Viktor Gyokeres found the back of the net after a bright start from the visitors, setting the tone for what would be a composed and professional display. Burnley, who had impressed defensively against Liverpool in a recent fixture, found it difficult to contain Arsenal’s rhythm once the early goal went in.
Despite falling behind, Burnley managed to remain compact and organised, limiting further damage as they sought to avoid a heavy defeat. However, Arsenal’s relentless movement and intelligent play ensured they stayed in control of possession while maintaining their trademark defensive balance. The Gunners’ ability to press effectively and recover quickly after losing the ball left their opponents with few opportunities to respond.
Rice Secures the Result
As the first half progressed, Arsenal’s confidence continued to grow, and their patience paid off once again. Declan Rice doubled the lead in the 35th minute, finishing a well-worked move that highlighted the team’s fluid passing and composure in front of goal. The midfielder’s contribution not only strengthened Arsenal’s lead but also underscored his growing influence within Arteta’s system.
From that point onward, Arsenal managed the game effectively. Their structure remained solid, preventing Burnley from mounting any real threat while still creating chances to increase the margin. Although they were unable to add a third goal, the performance was a clear demonstration of tactical maturity and control.
The victory further widens the gap between Arsenal and the teams below them in the standings, maintaining their strong position at the top end of the table. Arteta’s men will be pleased with another clean sheet and a professional display that underlines their title credentials.
Parker didn’t use high-press to have more players in Burnley’s area in the first half, but Arsenal players were simply too good for Burnley
Magalhaes showed his energy in corner situation again and I’m happy that Gyokeres finally scored
A great assist from Trossard and a very good header from Rice
Good job done onto the next .
Onto the next one till we win the flipping lot😂
Declan Rice is the best midfielder in the Premier League and no one can convince me otherwise. Gyokeres was another standout performer- linked up well with his teammates and was in the right place for his goal. Everyone played well. Onto the next.
For sure world class midfield.
Rice was outstanding. And big props to Gyökeres for that curved pass that led to Rice’s goal on the counter, beautifully weighted and rolling there for an eternity to utterly humiliate Burnley’s defenders. Lovely.
Definitely Gyokeres best game! He always works hard but today he was a lot more efficient and effective with that work
Trossard like a new player this season…hopefully no injuries from this game
Nicely played, with ball retainment across the park, allowing those fluid movements that are becoming an important part of our game.
Only negative was the injury to Gyokeres and one wonders when our luck will change on this front?
Thought the officials did a very good job of keeping the game flowing as well…. The usual mess ups seem to have been in the Forest / Manure game.
Rice was MOTM for me, closely followed by Gabriel.
I assume you was there Ken, sounds like Gyökeres got an elbow in the face?
No GB, I’m still in France celebrating my 80th, but was allowed out to watch the game at a sports bar in Monte Carlo!!
I’ve always thought that one gets a different perspective being at a game, rather than watching it on TV.
Listening to MA after the game, it seems that Gyokeres felt a muscular twinge and the same goes for Zubimendi.
I don’t understand why we keep getting the amount of injuries we do every season, that makes (I think) eight players doubtful for the CL match.
Hopefully going to the Sunderland game though GB – never been there.
🤞Ken, it was precautionary. I do not think it was serious.
Oh and Happy 80th Ken.
👍
Happy 80th @ Ken1945 🎈🥂🤣.
On to the next. Sunderland won’t be as straight forward as this one. I hope Zubimendi will be ok by then.
Spot on Ken 🙂
Happy with the first half and the 3 points, otherwise a boring 2nd half and a determined Burnley. No complaints though as long we keep collecting wins
Good win and 3 more points. Bit of a lacklustre second half after a very good 1st, which was strange but no worries in tge end. It has to besl said Rice was everywhere covering midfield defensively and there in attack as well. Unlike a few, he never dropped his work rate.
I think the Gyokeres and Zubimendi withdrawals had a lot to do with the second half display Reggie.
Maybe Ken but I thought we stopped playing. But it is nit picking.
I think Gyokores is starting to settle. Funny enough, I think he is trying TOO hard, if thats possible.
Another brilliant Arsenal performance, no need to shine just stay professional and do our job. The qualities of this team are unquestionable, and I believe we will get better. The winning mentality is probably the best mentality you can get, and our opponents are struggling to create anything against us. Perhaps we should have sacked Arteta before he wins everything possible with this team ⚪️🔴 😁
A good win today, nice to see Gyokeres get on the scoresheet. And kept another clean sheet. And having scored a second it felt a little more comfortable than 1-0 to the Arsenal.
Keep it up boys, and who knows what you might pick up in May. 👍
Brilliant outing again especially during the first half, I have deep worries with our energy and desires during the second half as we tend to switch to defensive mode once we net in few goals, why are we obsessed with clean sheets and those defensive records? Though they count ultimately in the grand scheme of things but we shouldn’t confine ourselves and limit our attacking play, I thought Burnley was there to be ripped apart today by Arsenal
A good win for me. Long may this continue.
My biggest prayer for Arsenal right now is for there not to be too many injuries at the same time.
I believe if we have a fully fit squad with little to no injuries through out the season then we can win something come May.