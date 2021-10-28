EFL Cup Quarter-final draw time & Arsenal’s potential opponents

Arsenal earned their place in the last eight of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night with victory over Leeds United, and now await the draw to see who their next opponents will be.
The Gunners ran out 2-0 winners thanks to goals by Calum Chambers and Eddie Nketiah in the second half to assure their place in the quarter finals of the competition, but will have to wait until Saturday to find out who will stand between themselves and a place in the semi-final.
The big scalp of the week came as West Ham United defeated Manchester City in a penalty shoot-out, meaning we will have a new champion for the first time in five years, with the Citizens having won each final since the 2017-18 campaign.
The other underdog to make it through the round was Sunderland, who knocked out QPR who play in the division above, with the Black Cats representing the only side outside the Premier League remaining in the competition.
Brentford, Chelsea, Tottenham, Leicester and Liverpool are the remaining names in the hat for the draw, none of which can be underestimated.
Names will be drawn out of the hat at 10:30 live on Soccer AM this Saturday, with former Premier League showboater Jimmy Bullard admitting his excitement to be participating.
“I’m absolutely buzzing to be making the draw, it’s a real honour,” Bullard enthused(as quoted on the EFL website). One the proudest moments in my career was playing in the League Cup final in 2006 with Wigan Athletic. Even though the result didn’t go our way, to play in a Cup Final in front of all of my family and almost 70,000 fans was a very special occasion.”
While I think all of the top sides will be hoping they land Sunderland, I’m hoping that we will at least get the chance to continue our run in the competition at home, with some really strong competition remaining, although the chance to get our own back on Brentford wouldn’t be the worst opportunity.
Would Arsenal be favourites to win away at Leicester, West Ham or Tottenham? Am I giving some teams too much credit?
Patrick
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
All teams are tough and for a Cup game one cannot underestimate even Sunderland. Arsenal will have to play their socks off to get a win and most likely MA might select a strong squad, depending on the opposition and depending on whether we are home or away. Would love to get one back at Brenford though. I feel the toughest opponents would be Liverpool, Chelsea and Leicester, we can manage the Spuds and WestHam.
Toughest opponents in the order of top to bottom –
1. Liverpool.
2. Chelsea.
3. Tottenham.
4. West Ham.
5. Leicester.
6. Brentford.
7. Sunderland.
Anyone of the last 4 teams above will be a pretty fair, yet, tough draw.
I think I saw Arsenal beat Leicester in the English Carabao Cup competition last season to knock them out from it with Nkethia scoring in the match for Arsenal in the match that was played at the King Power Stadium.
But the monsters Man City who knocked Arsenal out from the competition at the semifinal stage last season courtesy of a solitary one goal scored by them in the match at the Ems, and who have dominated the winning of the English Carabao Cup competition for the past4 consecutive seasons have now been knocked out from it (thanks to West Ham) to pave ways for Arsenal to win the competition this season in more than 2 decades that they’ve been trying to win it.
I think Arsenal time to win the ECC this season after so many failed attempts by them to do so has finally arrived to win the Cup. Irresponsible of which top-six EPL teams they are drawn against to play in the quarter-finals and semi-finals will not hinder Arsenal from reaching the final to beat their opponent team to win the Cup.
This is my confidence takes for our beloved Arsenal FC in the ECC competition this season.
Home game against Sunderland I’ll take that lets go 💪
You know we’re gonna get Pool, Kev!!
Definitely! you read my mind Sue it’s not the league cup unless we travel to Anfield even back in the day the coca cola cup then we had Liverpool at Anfield losing 4-2 😩
Not scared of Liverpool or Chelsea, they will be playing their weaker sides. We should be taking this cup seriously especially facing teams like Spurs and Leicester who would be thinking this is probably the closest for them to be getting some silverware this season
Leicester in the ECC yesterday fielded an entirely made up of their 2nd string team players at home against Brighton and beat them on penalty kicks shoot-out.
But what has Brendan Rodgers the Leicester manager transmitted to Arteta the Gunners boss with his fielding the weak team that he fielded at home against Brighton?
Whereas, Arteta risked 2 of his duo regular playing first team players of 8en White and ESR whom he started in our last Tuesday night’s ECC home match against Leeds.
I think Brendan Rodgers didn’t want to take any chances as he rested all his regular playing first teamers for Arsenal game visit to the King Power Stadium for an EPL match encounter on Saturday afternoon.
But despite Brendan Rodgers fielding a weak side to rest his first team in the mid-week ECC match, I believe the Gunners who are now on a 8 match unbeaten run in all competitions will still put the Foxes to gun in the match to beat them. And return home with all the 3 points at stake in the match collected in their points collection bag.
I think we will be playing Spurs