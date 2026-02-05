EFL offers Arsenal boost ahead of the Carabao Cup final 

Arsenal will face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final after the Citizens defeated Newcastle United last night to book their place in the showpiece event. The Gunners are aiming to secure their first trophy since 2020, when they lifted the FA Cup, and they are fully aware of the scale of the challenge that awaits them against one of the most formidable teams in English football.

Manchester City has endured a difficult spell over the last two terms, yet many observers still expect them to perform when it matters most. Finals often bring out their best qualities, and Arsenal understands that reputation alone makes City a daunting opponent. Following activity in the January transfer window, the Citizens believe they are well-equipped to face the Gunners and will be determined to ensure their season ends with silverware.

Arsenal is facing a familiar challenge

Arsenal knows that overcoming Manchester City will require an exceptional performance. While the Gunners have shown consistency and resilience this season, few would consider them clear favourites going into the final. City’s experience in high-pressure matches gives them a psychological edge, and Arsenal will need to be at their absolute best to tilt the balance in their favour.

The Gunners are preparing for a tactical and physical contest, knowing that small margins could decide the outcome. Their desire to end the wait for another major trophy will be a strong motivation, but the quality of the opposition ensures there is little room for error.

City setback offers encouragement

Despite City’s pedigree, they have suffered a setback that could work in Arsenal’s favour. The EFL has ruled that Marc Guehi is not eligible to play in the final. Competition rules state that a player registered after the first leg of the semi-final cannot take part in the remaining matches of the tournament.

After the victory over Newcastle United, Pep Guardiola indicated that City would attempt to appeal the decision. However, according to Goal, the appeal will not be successful, and City will be unable to call upon the defender for the final.

This development provides Arsenal with a measure of encouragement ahead of the clash. While City remains a formidable opponent, the absence of a key defensive option could prove significant as the Gunners look to seize their opportunity on the big stage.